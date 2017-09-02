 2018 Kia Stinger Prices & Release Date: Pre-Sale for Canadians Only

2018 kia stinger gt winter driving
by Kia, Kia News

Canadian get first dibs at the all-new, 365-hp 2018 Kia Stinger sports sedan when it arrives this November — only 200 pre-sale units available in 2017.

it’s a good time to be a Canadian if you’re looking to get into Kia’s sleek and powerful Stinger with an opportunity to be one of the first to secure the Korean automaker’s new sports sedan.

Pricing for the all-new Stinger hasn’t been released in the US yet, but in Canada, the highly-anticipated first-ever AWD sedan will start at $47,000 CDN for the Stinger GT. And $52,000 CDN for the Stinger GT Limited. This 3.3L Twin Turbo V6 powered sports sedan will start arriving at Canadian dealerships this November.

Under the hood: 365-hp V6

The Stinger GT finds power via a 3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 that will make 365-hp and 376 ft. lbs. of torque, paired to a standard 8-speed Sportmatic automatic transmission. This is Kia’s first-ever all-wheel drive system in a sedan, so the timing is just right as we head into winter driving season. Add a long list of advanced technology and a Brembo brake setup, the 2018 Stinger should handle the slippery season with confidence.

For US Pricing of the 2018 Kia Stinger, stay tuned.

Pre-Order and Learn more – 2018 Kia Stinger GT

2018 kia stinger gt rear

