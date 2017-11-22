2017 Kia Stinger Canada Price Released: GT Starts at C$44,195

The 365-hp Korean rocket goes on sale now across Canada available in two flavours

Two months ago, we announced news of the Stinger pre-sale opportunity for Canadians, and now we have pricing. Kia’s all-new 2018 Stinger sport sedan is now available across Canadian dealers starting at C$44,195. But the twin-turbo powered Korean 4-door is more than half sold out already.

Available in two trims, the Stinger GT starts at C$44,195 and Stinger GT Limited at C$49,995. Standard features include a 3.3L Twin-Turbo V6 making 365-hp and 376 ft. lbs. of torque, paired to an 8-speed Sportmatic automatic transmission. Add Brembo brakes, all-wheel drive, and winter performance and safety assurances as this rocket was developed on the famous Nürburgring race track in Germany and the frozen lakes of Sweden.

As Ted Lancaster, VP & COO Kia Canada, puts it, “Dreams have now become a reality for Canadians that want a car brimming with style and technology, with the performance to match its looks – in any conditions.”

More info, pricing and configuration options at Kia Stinger in Canada