2018 Kia Rio 5-Door Pricing Announced: $14,995 CAD Starting Price

All-new for 2018, Kia’s popular subcompact Rio 5-door starts at $14,995 CAD

To say Kia’s popular Rio subcompact car has come a long way since its inception back in 2000 would be an understatement. And for 2018, the 5-door Rio enters a new generation with improved driving dynamics and sleeker styling. Pricing for the entry-level LX MT trim will start at $14,995 CAD in Canada, starting to arrive at dealerships now.

New 2018 Rio 5-door Features: Base Model Standards

The tenacious Rio has always been that affordable little car that solved the old problem of simply getting from point A to B — well-priced with enough cargo for say a young university student to haul her gear. But over the years, the the Kia Rio has grown into more than just an adequate subcompact for everyday driving, with improvements in styling (thanks, Peter Schreyer!), cargo, and a whole lot of technology both in the cabin and under the hood.

For 2018, the Rio 5-door is all-new, is once again, raising the bar on what an affordable car today can offer, thanks in part to more standard features. With more cargo area and second-row shoulder room and capacity, coupled with improved driving dynamics, better styling, and an available embedded UVO Intelligence telematics system (free for the first five years), the $15k price-point for the entry-level trim will likely sit well with most consumers getting into the car market, perhaps for their first time.

At that price, the LX MT-equipped Rio 5-door also finds a standard heated steering wheel, standard heated front seats, and standard 5” display audio with rearview camera. It also finds 32% more advanced steel over the out-going 2017 model, plus an available Autonomous Emergency Braking and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto.

Learn more – 2018 Kia Rio 5-door

2018 Kia Rio 5-door Pricing (CAD $):

2018 Kia Rio 5-Door LX MT: $14,995

2018 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ MT: $16,595

2018 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ AT: $17,995

2018 Kia Rio 5-Door EX AT: $20,945

2018 Kia Rio 5-Door EX Sport AT: $22,045

2018 Kia Rio 5-Door EX Tech Navi: $23,745

2018 Kia Rio 5-Door Gallery: