2018 Kawasaki KLX250 Release Date and Pricing Announced

2018 Kawasaki KLX250
Kawasaki’s Dual-Purpose 2018 KLX250 Motorcycle is Finally Back

by Kawasaki MotorcyclesPhotos by Kawasaki

Kawasaki’s new 2018 KLX250 is an affordable and lightweight dual purpose motorcycle arriving this fall with some key updates, priced at US$5,349

Built for both urbanites battling busy traffic and adventure-seekers hitting the back trails, Kawasaki’s popular dual-purpose KLX250 motorcycle is back for 2018 after a few years taking a break. And if the Lime Green guise isn’t your thing, the new 2018 Kawasaki KLX250 Camo Edition in digital Matrix Camo Gray will add a bit more flavour.

What’s New for 2018: Features

Footwork and Suspension

The riding dynamics are improved with a 43mm, 16-way adjustable front suspension and a Uni-Trak 16-way adjustable suspension in the rear. Paired to a stainless-steel exhaust and a new fuel injection system, the sharper, more aggressively styling 2018 KLX250 is the ideal platform for riders seeking a less expensive, lightweight dual purpose motorcycle that is capable off-road. The rear shocks are gas-charged and the front wheel travel of 255mm and rear travel of 230mm creates a comfortable street ride and makes the KLX250 a capable off-road machine on the trails, according to Kawasaki. Riding on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, the KLX250 stopping assembly includes front 250mm disc and 240mm rear disc brakes.

2018 Kawasaki KLX250 rear

Styling

Compared to the outgoing version, the new 2018 KLX250’s bolder styling includes beefier off-road fenders, sharp taillight design for increased visibility, and KX-inspired two-piece shroud. Front and centre, riders will benefit from new all-digital instrumentation including a digital bargraph tachometer, digital speedometer, clock and dual trip meters, plus fuel warning and fuel-injection lamps.

Also check out: Superbike: Owner Connects with his 1973 Kawasaki Z1 900

Power

Propelling the new KLX250 is a lightweight and compact 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine with a wide torque band pulling from down low. As mentioned, the fuel-injection system is new for improved fuel economy and better throttle response. For those longer journeys, Kawasaki ensured the 2018 version would also provide proper comfort with reduced fatigue; hence, the new smooth engine is due in part to a gear-driven engine balancer, providing smooth power delivery from idle to redline.

2018 KLX250 and KLX250 Camo Edition Availability and Price

Both versions arrive to dealers October 2017, the Lime Green 2018 Kawasaki KLX250 will start at US$5,349; the Camo Edition $200 more at US$5,549.

Learn more – 2018 Kawasaki KLX250

Below, the 2018 Camo Edition KLX250:

2018 Kawasaki KLX250 camo edition

