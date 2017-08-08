2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pricing Announced: $85,900 US

The world’s most powerful SUV starts at $85,900 US, arriving at dealers later this year

We were first introduced to Jeep’s insanely powerful, unassumingly stylish 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk back in April at the New York Auto Show. Four months later, we’ve finally got official pricing; starting at $85,900 US (excluding a fees, taxes), the 707-hp Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will hit dealerships late 2017 while orders will begin this month, August 10.

Features

Boasting a 6.2L V8 engine making 707-hp, coupled with a 0-60 in just 3.5-seconds, this Trackhawk will hit a top speed of 180 mph so you’ll never again have an excuse for being late to work or making it to your kid’s hockey practice on time.

To accommodate all the power and 645 lb.-ft. of torque is an upgraded TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and driveline components. Rolling on new standard 20 x 10-inch Titanium-finish wheels, stopping power comes via yellow painted Brembo brake callipers part of a new Brembo braking system that finds the largest-ever front brakes on a Jeep vehicle and delivers 60-0 mph braking performance of 114 feet. Paired to an adaptive, performance-minded suspension system and five drive modes for more customized driving dynamics, there’s no doubt in our mind this beast will handle unlike anything out there today in the sport utility world.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pricing, Availability and Orders

Customers can start placing their orders beginning August 10, 2017 at Jeep dealerships and expect deliveries in the fourth quarter of this year. Pricing comes in at $86,995 US including the $1,095 destination charge.

