2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude
Start your 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with an Amazon Echo Dot Device

by Jeep, Jeep News

Home-to-car features via Amazon Alexa is now available for 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitudes equipped with Tech Connect Package with Uconnect

Telematic systems and remotely controlling your vehicle is the new trend with automakers these days. From Ford’s FordPass and Kia’s UVO Intelligence, to name a couple, allows us to not get off the couch and do things like lock/unlock our car doors to starting the engine. More importantly, perhaps, provide critical vehicle stats for owners and mechanics.

Uconnect — FCA’s (Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and FIAT) hands-free communication system — now steps it up for all 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude owners who have the all-new Tech Connect Package equipped with the 8.4-inch display and Uconnect Access, allowing drivers to send commands directly to NAV-equipped Cherokee Latitude models.

2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with amazon echo dot
Echo Dot device by Amazon

A bonus if you buy a 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, the dealership will include an Amazon Echo Dot device including a 3-month subscription to the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan and a three-month membership to Audible, with the Tech Connect Package. 

Also check out: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pricing Announced: Orders Start August 10

As Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand globally, puts it, The introduction of Amazon Alexa to the Jeep Cherokee allows us to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information…Jeep Cherokee’s new Tech Connect Package allows customers to minimize the everyday stresses of busy lifestyles by providing them with a variety of ways to stay conveniently connected to their vehicles, while making every drive exceptionally informative, entertaining and unique.”

Cherokee Latitude Exterior Styling

Hands-free functionality aside, the Latitude trim Cherokee flosses some exterior and interior features that set it apart from the lineup. Rolling on 18-inch painted aluminum wheels, the 2018 Cherokee Latitude gets a Diamond Black Crystal-painted lower cladding and gloss black finishes on the chin applique, upper and lower grille surround, roof rails and badging.

2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Release Date and Price

The Cherokee Latitude hits dealership next month in November, and priced at US$26,190 for 4×2 models and US$27,690 for 4×4 models (excluding fees/charges) — price includes the new Tech Connect Package equipped.

Learn more about the 2018 Jeep Cherokee

