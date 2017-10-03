 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Sets Record for Fastest Towed Speed on Ski

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake world record
The 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Sets Record for Fastest Towed Speed on Ski

by Culture, Jaguar

Olympian Skier and Jaguar’s all-new XF Sportbrake team up to reach over 47mph in Sweden

In the freezing regions of the Arctic Circle at Jaguar Land Rover’s Revi Test Centre, Former British Olympic Skier Graham Bell slapped on some skis and teamed up with Jaguar to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Fastest towed speed on skis, reaching an average top speed of over 189km/h (117mph). Check out the video here:

All the this to demonstrate Jaguar’s all-wheel drive and All Surface Progress Control (ASPC) system, to prove their 2018 XF Sportbrake offers drivers confidence in any weather and surface. We’ll stick to some weekend tobogganing but we get your point, Jaguar!

Bell reached an average top speed of 189.07km/h (117mph) on his skis, and after a couple practice attempts, he felt confident he could smash the record set by GUINESS.

“I’m really proud to have achieved this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, but it was a real team effort with the engineers at Jaguar supporting me every step of the way,” Bell states. “The XF Sportbrake stayed perfectly composed throughout and gave me the confidence to not only beat the target but smash it by a great margin!”

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake world record Graham Bell towed2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake world record Graham Bell

2018 XF Sportbrake: Jaguar’s all-new saloon

The XF Sportbrake is Jaguar’s all-new 380-hp saloon, powered by a 3.0L supercharged V6, propelling 0-60mph in 5.3-seconds. With all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission, Jaguar promises the XF Sportbrake to  to be light, responsive and powerful weighing 45.2-lbs and reacting in less than 250ms to changes in driving style.

Arriving at dealerships this Winter 2017, the 2018 XF Sportbrake will start at US$70,450 MSRP, with no announced plans for Jaguar’s new saloon in Canada.

Learn more – Jagaur XF Sportbrake

XF Sportbrake Photos:

