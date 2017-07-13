Jaguar’s All-New 2018 E-PACE SUV Does Barrel Roll: Sets World Record

Clearing over 15-metres and twisting 270-degrees, movie stunt driver Terry Grant throws a 2018 Jaguar E-PACE through the air. And lands it.

How do you demonstrate and prove to the world the agility, precision, and performance of your all-new compact sport utility? Jump it, do a Hot Wheels style mid-air corkscrew, and set a Guinness World Record. Now that’s how to say Hello for a global launch.

The Jump

The Jaguar E-PACE now officially holds the title for the Furthest Barrel Roll in a Production Vehicle, inspired by the movies and most iconic of car stunts.

Completing an impressive 270-degree barrel roll clearing 15.3 metres of distance with a 160-metre run-up at UK’s ExCel venue in London, Jaguar wanted to prove their Art of Performance philosophy, which included just over two years of work across four continents to ensure the E-PACE’s extreme durability.

VIDEO: Check out the 1-minute E-PACE jump video here

Piloted by movie stunt driver Terry Grant, who holds 21 Guinness World Record titles, Terry experienced a G-Force of 5.5 during the 270 degree twist, and required a 160-metre run up to hit the air at the correct speed.

As Terry puts it, “As far as I am aware no production car has ever cleanly completed a bona-fide barrel roll and therefore it has always been an ambition of mine to perform one ever since I was a boy. After driving the Jaguar F-PACE in the record-breaking loop-the-loop, it has been amazing to help launch the next chapter of the PACE family in an even more dramatic dynamic feat.”

The E-PACE for everyday drivers

For the rest of us — just driving like normal people doing mundane tasks like hitting up the grocery store and maybe hitting the odd pothole along the way — the F-TYPE-inspired 2018 E-PACE is the newest member of Jaguar’s SUV family, joining the all-electric I-PACE Concept both unveiled this year.

An SUV with sports car looks, the 2018 E-PACE finds power by a choice of either a 300PS Ingenium petrol turbo engine or a 150PS Ingenium diesel.

2018 E-PACE Pricing and Release Date

Pricing starts at $38,600 US and $42,700 Canadian, hitting dealerships early 2018.

Sign-up to learn more about the E-PACE here.

Gallery: