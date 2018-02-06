 2018 Infiniti QX80 Pricing Announced for Canada & US: All-new & Redesigned

2018 Infiniti QX80 pricing
2018 Infiniti QX80 Pricing Announced for Canada & US

Photos by Amee Reehal

Infiniti’s full-size QX80 may be one of those polarizing SUVs with its distinct, bulbous design including patches of chrome that seem a bit random.

But for 2018, this luxury hauler is redesigned with an exterior that’s now more refined and consistent, likely appealing to a larger market where competitors like the Navigator are thriving.

If you’re looking for something smaller, check out the all-new 2019 Infiniti QX50 crossover.

As Adam Paterson, managing director, INFINITI Canada, puts it, “The 2018 QX80 commands a heightened flagship presence within the INFINITI portfolio…the updated model provides upscale luxury for all passengers, as well as a suite of advanced technologies that elevate confidence and control on any road.”

What’s new for 2018

The front hood, fascia, fenders and grille and rear fascia and hatch styling are redesigned, now riding on 20-inch and 22-inch wheel designs. The cabin is completely reworked to include an updated shift knob and wrapped upper instrument panel with contrast stitching, a new leather wrapped and stitched horn pad, door trim and seat quilting on Deluxe Technology Package, along with a new Saddle Brown interior with new Charcoal Burl Trim.

2018 Infiniti QX80 pricing

2018 QX80 Pricing

US pricing for the new QX80 was released late last year. But Canadian prices just came out today.

US QX80 Prices for 2WD and 4WD models:

In the US, consumers can choose between 2WD and 4WD drive models, priced at US$64,750 and US$67,850, respectively.

New Canadian QX80 Prices for 7-passenger and 8-passenger models:

In Canada, the 2018 QX80 only comes in 4WD equipped with an advanced 400-hp 5.6L DOHC V8 engine offered in 7 or 8-passenger configurations, both models priced at C$77,350.

2018 Infiniti QX80 pricing

