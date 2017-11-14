 New 2018 Infiniti QX80 Price Set at US$64,750: Release Date Late 2017

Infiniti’s new 2018 QX80 makes world debut at the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show with release date and price set at US$64,750 for the entry-level model

First introduced in 2004, the distinctly-styled QX80 has always had a polarizing look, and carries that through for 2018 for full-size SUV shoppers in-market for something a bit different…and in a market where big sport utilities are beginning to look alike, Infiniti is paving a smart path. With a growing stable of sport utilities and crossovers, including the Infiniti QX50, the Japanese automaker is covering all the bases in the luxury segment.

2018 QX80 Price

Available in both a 2WD model and the more robust All-Wheel 4WD, pricing is set at US$64,750 and US$67,850 MSRP, respectively. Expect dealership arrivals of the 2018 QX80 late 2017 / early 2018.

ModelEngine/DriveMSRP
QX805.6-liter V8/ 2WDUS$64,750
QX80 4WD5.6-liter V8/ 4WDUS$67,850 USD

QX80’s updated exterior

The QX80 finds distinct new wheel designs and a wider palette of exterior colour choices for 2018. It still retains that unmistakable signature look with a huge, beefy front grill, chrome vents running along the side, and a more boxy rear styling, all while keeping elegance front and centre.

The lower section of the bumper is raised, elevating the 2018 QX80’s visual centre of gravity, and overall looks wider and longer in part to the new angular and sculpted design cues. But sitting at 5,340 mm in length and 2,030 mm wide, there’s no question this is a burly beast with a commanding presence on the road.

2018 INFINITI QX80 interior

Upgraded Cabin

Inside, Infiniti ramped up the cabin with a more hand-crafted feel for 2018 with new technologies, quality materials, and other refinements to raise the bar. But it’s also more practical than the outgoing model with features like the upgraded rear entertainment system, more connectivity throughout, and passengers up front now get more comprehensive control of the entertainment system.

400-hp V8 Engine

Powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.6-litre DOHC V8 engine, the 2018 QX80 makes a respectable 400-hp and 413 lb. ft of torque all matted to smooth-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Rated fuel figured according to Infiniti are 12.2 l/100km  mpg city,  17.4  l/100km highway and 15.1   l/100km  combined.

2018 infiniti qx80 rear view

