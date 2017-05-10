 2018 Infiniti QX30 Pricing Announced: Starts at $29,950 US
2018 Infiniti QX30
2018 Infiniti QX30 Pricing Announced: Starts at $29,950 US

Six models of the 2018 Infiniti QX30 available, starting at $29,950 US

Infiniti’s premium 2018 QX30 crossover will have the same starting price as the current model, starting at $29,950 US for the entry-level FWD model, with the 2.0L Turbo engine equipped in all trim levels. In Canada, the 2017 model starts at $35,990 CAD and we presume this will be unchanged for 2018. 

Arriving at dealerships this month in May, the 2018 Infiniti QX30 available in both front-wheel-drive and two all-wheel-drive versions, first went on sale in the US last August 2017, and won’t see any significant changes for 2018.

2018 QX30 Features

Interior

Inside, Infiniti’s popular crossover finds a list of premium features including Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor, INFINITI Intelligent Key, three 12-volt power outlets and Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control. Upgrading to Luxury and Premium packages adds  Nappa leather-appointed seating. If you’re looking for more, available QX30 options include an infotainment system, cruise control, AroundView Monitor with moving object detection, and a more robust 10-speaker audio setup from Bose.

Under the hood

All 2018 QX30 models feature a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with standard paddle shifters, and power via 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing a respective 208-hp.

2018 QX30 Price and Models

The QX30 comes in 6 trims. In US pricing, here are the available models with pricing:

  • QX30 – $29,950 USD
  • QX30 Luxury – $32,600 USD
  • QX30 Premium – $35,300 USD
  • QX30 Sport – $38,500 USD
  • QX30 Luxury AWD – $34,400 USD
  • QX30 Premium AWD – $37,700 USD

2018 Infiniti QX30 Photos:

