2018 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber Unveiled: Official Release Late 2017

Paying homage to America’s post-war past, the new stripped-down 2018 Indian Scout Bobber is the bike builder’s leanest machine to date.

Owners of Indian Scouts giving their bikes that bobber look can now rest easy as the team at Indian Industrial Design will be bringing an official, straight from the factory, 2018 Scout Bobber hitting dealerships sometime at the end of this year 2017.

Features

This newest member of the Scout family pays homage to the mean, stripped-down builds of America’s post-war past, and will feature a new riding position, blacked out styling, knobbly tires and tracker handlebars. The 2018 Scout Bobber adds a more engaged riding position with its tracker handlebars and footpegs moved 1.5 inches (38mm) towards the rear; and the low-slung profile and one inch (25mm) lowered rear suspension along with new cartridge forks up front gives a new feel and energy to the ride. Add a black headlight nacelle, minimal engine covers and vented exhaust shields, this stealthy bike is Indian’s leanest machine to date, according to Reid Wilson, Marketing Director for Indian Motorcycle.

Pricing and Availability

The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber will be available in 5 colours (Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Star Silver Smoke, Bronze Smoke), and will launch sometime late 2017 with details coming from the EMEA region.

We’ll have more info when official pricing and release date are announced.

