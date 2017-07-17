 2018 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber Unveiled: Official Release Late 2017

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Indian Scout Bobber sideview
TractionLife Home Page / Motorcycles / 2018 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber: Paying Homage to America’s Post-War Past

2018 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber: Paying Homage to America’s Post-War Past

by Motorcycles

Paying homage to America’s post-war past, the new stripped-down 2018 Indian Scout Bobber is the bike builder’s leanest machine to date.

Owners of Indian Scouts giving their bikes that bobber look can now rest easy as the team at Indian Industrial Design will be bringing an official, straight from the factory, 2018 Scout Bobber hitting dealerships sometime at the end of this year 2017.

Features

This newest member of the Scout family pays homage to the mean, stripped-down builds of America’s post-war past, and will feature a new riding position, blacked out styling, knobbly tires and tracker handlebars. The 2018 Scout Bobber adds a more engaged riding position with its tracker handlebars and footpegs moved 1.5 inches (38mm) towards the rear; and the low-slung profile and one inch (25mm) lowered rear suspension along with new cartridge forks up front gives a new feel and energy to the ride. Add a black headlight nacelle, minimal engine covers and vented exhaust shields, this stealthy bike is Indian’s leanest machine to date, according to Reid Wilson, Marketing Director for Indian Motorcycle.

Pricing and Availability

The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber will be available in 5 colours (Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Star Silver Smoke, Bronze Smoke), and will launch sometime late 2017 with details coming from the EMEA region.

We’ll have more info when official pricing and release date are announced.

Learn more – 2018 Indian Scout Bobber

2018 Indian Scout Bobber ridding

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser

Motorcycles

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser: Latest Luxury Tourer Arrives this Summer

Yamaha’s newest long-distance cruiser is coming this August 2017. Powered by a 1,854cm3 air-cooled V-twin engine, the 2018 Yamaha Star… Read More »
harley davidson the race of gentleman exhibit

Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, Motor Life, Motorcycles

'The Race of Gentleman' Special Summer Exhibit at Harley-Davidson Museum

The Harley-Davidson museum will be hosting a special exhibit this summer, “The Race of Gentlemen,” which showcases the craftsmen and… Read More »
BrakeFree-Motorcycle-Smart-Brake-Light

Motorcycle Gear, Motorcycles

Heads-up: The BrakeFree Motorcycle Smart Brake Light

Brake Free is an ultra bright smart LED brake light that instantly improves a motorcycle's visibility Considering two wheelers aren’t… Read More »
BMW HP4 Race

BMW, BMW Motorcycles, Motorcycles

World Premiere: BMW HP4 Race Motorcycle - Only 750 Units Produced

After teasing us last fall with a carbon made superbike concept, the BMW unveiled the new carbon fibre HP4 Race. With only… Read More »
SignalWear Smart Motorcycle Gloves

Motorcycle Gear, Motorcycles, Tools

SignalWear’s Smart Motorcycle Gloves with LED Turn Signals

World's first 'smart' motorcycle gloves with built-in signal blinking technology Often, the best ideas come from unfortunate incidents. When Troy De… Read More »
weekend essentials 15

Motorcycle Gear, Motorcycles, Play Outside

Weekend Essentials #15: Gear for the Road

Kicking off February 2017 proper with these four new things -- a bike, a bag, a kayak, and a jacket.… Read More »
2017 triumph street triple s motorcycle

Motor Life, Motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles

New Bikes: Triumph Introduces 2017 Street Triple S, R and RS Motorcycles

Sponsored by New trio of motorcycles from Triumph promise to be lighter, more agile, with better handling. Triumph has revealed… Read More »
aero-e-racer-motorcycle

Adventure Vehicles, Concept Motorcycles, Motorcycles

Gallery: The Aero E-Racer Motorcycle Prototype

At first glance, you probably wouldn’t guess the Aero E-Racer Motorcycle is indeed an all-electric bike. The result of a… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us