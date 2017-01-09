 All-New Minivan: 2018 Honda Odyssey Makes World Debut

2018 honda odyssey
All-New Minivan: 2018 Honda Odyssey Makes World Debut

Know why we like minivans? Because we know families and readers like you actually need them – larger vehicles with sliding doors. Not full-size SUVs with third-rows that drop down for extra cargo. That doesn’t help anyone. Especially the kids…sitting in the third-row.

You’ll like this: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Review: Do Families Needs a Premium Minivan?

Today, Honda unveiled their all-new Odyssey — a world debut at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. The new 2018 Odyssey promises to be a sleeker, more sophisticated family carrier than the out-going model. Main features include advanced connectivity and entertainment with new Display Audio, CabinWatch, CabinTalk & streaming video with 4G LTE Wi-Fi. Plus, a second-row seat dubbed New Magic Slide. With a name like that, we can only assume it’ll help families out, offering reconfigurable, optimal passenger comfort, people- and cargo-hauling flexibility, and easy access to third-row seating – even when one or two rear-facing child seats are placed in the second row.

The new 2018 Odyssey also gets the new 10-speed transmission joining the current DI V6 powertrain lineup with a 3.5L i-VTEC V6. This list of features goes on, as you’d expect from a new-age minivan.

The 2018 Honda Odyssey hits dealerships this Spring 2017.

