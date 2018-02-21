 2018 Honda Civic Si Review: Coupe Shows Love for the Stick Shift

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Honda Civic Si coupe
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Car Reviews / Honda Reviews / 2018 Honda Civic Si Review

love for the stick shift

2018 Honda Civic Si Review

by Honda, Honda ReviewsPhotos by Honda

We put the new Civic Si coupe with the manual stick shift to the test

We gearheads can’t help but cheer whenever an automaker declares its belief that there’s still a market for the manual transmission, a bit of technology that will soon enough be rendered obsolete — if not by a future of autonomous vehicles, then by a simple lack of demand.

One of the latest auto manufacturers to win the praise of driving enthusiasts is Honda, which last year began offering its excellent 1.5L turbocharged engine with a manual in the latest Civic. After driving the Civic Si coupe with that drivetrain combo, we’re really happy Honda has stuck by the stick shift.

Civic Si background

A little background: Honda has long used the Si label to set sporty versions of the Civic apart from more economy-minded variants. Under the hood of this latest Si lives a version of Honda’s little turbo four-cylinder that is, mechanically speaking, nearly identical to the one used elsewhere in the Civic range, but tuned for an extra 31 hp and 30 lb-ft of torque, for totals of 205 hp and 192 lb-ft. As a throwback to previous generations of the Civic Si, this one can only be had with a six-speed manual.

2018 Honda Civic Si coupe

New Civic’s driving dynamics

In the past, the Civic Si has been powered by high-revving motors that only displayed their true potential when driven flat out. While there was a certain charm to that, the latest Si’s appeal lies in that turbo engine’s generous torque, at its peak between 2,000 and 5,000 rpm and eager to work. Chirping the front tires from a stop is no problem even at part throttle: in fact, the challenge is in harnessing this eager drivetrain so that you can pull away without looking like you’re trying to set a new record quarter-mile race time.

It’s one thing to get excited about a car manufacturer sticking by a transmission type abandoned by so many other car makers. It’s another to discover that car offers such a high level of driver engagement in a time when that very concept is under threat by the impending arrival of vehicles that will do the work for you.

The thing is, the Civic Si is best enjoyed when you roll with its zippy nature and drive it as it was apparently designed to be driven: we found ourselves wishing traffic lights would turn red on us just so we’d have to scoot up to speed one more time. Couple that fun-loving feel with this car’s sharp handling and firm ride, and this car feels like Japan’s answer to the previous-generation Mini Cooper S, before BMW watered down that model’s personality in a bid for broader appeal.

Civic coupe vs sedan

But just as Mini now offers a full slate of models to suit a wider range of practical needs, the new Civic Si is offered both in the coupe body style we tested and as a sedan, whose nearly full-size interior makes a four-door Si a compelling option. There’s no Si hatchback, but there is a Sport-trimmed hatch with a smidge more power than the standard turbo model and, of course, a manual transmission. The only way to get more performance in a Civic is the extreme Type R hatchback, a track-ready, 305-hp monster.

2018 Honda Civic Si coupe

Missing Honda’s new infotainment system

Not everything about our test vehicle was great. The Civic has yet to adopt the latest generation of Honda’s infotainment system, so it still features the touch-sensitive volume control that is incredibly frustrating to use when the car is moving. And if you plan to use the back seat at all, consider the sedan: adults relegated to the rear of the coupe will find their heads under (and probably touching) the rear window, and the standard sunroof cuts into front-seat headroom. That latter fact will especially annoy anyone interested in enjoying some closed-course fun, where a helmet is required.

Fuel Consumption

Much easier to live with is the Si’s fuel consumption, which averaged about 8.0 L/100 km in a week of city driving and looked good against the car’s estimates of 8.4 and 6.2 L/100 km for city and highway driving respectively. For comparison’s sake, a base model Civic coupe we drove last year, with its 158-horsepower, non-turbo engine, averaged 7.4 L/100 km.

2018 Si Coupe Price

The Civic Si coupe starts at US$24,100 and C$28,990, so both its price and performance line up nicely against cars like the VW GTI (C$30,600) and Mini Cooper S. The latter is less expensive to start at C$26,490, but Mini charges extra for a variety of comfort and convenience features that Honda includes as standard.

Takeaway

It’s one thing to get excited about a car manufacturer sticking by a transmission type abandoned by so many other car makers. It’s another to discover that car offers such a high level of driver engagement in a time when that very concept is under threat by the impending arrival of vehicles that will do the work for you. Now that’s something to cheer about.

2018 Honda Civic Si coupe

New Civic Si Coupe Specs

Engine: 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder

Power: 205 hp

Torque: 192 lb-ft

Transmission: Six-speed manual

Brakes: Four-wheel disc

Steering: Electric power-assist rack-and-pinion

Suspension: MacPherson strut (front); Multi-link independent (rear)

Fuel economy, ratings (l/100km, city/highway): 8.4/6.2

Fuel economy, observed (l/100km): 8.0

Price: US$24,100 and C$28,990 (as tested: C$28,990, starting MSRP)

by Honda, Honda ReviewsPhotos by Honda

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Honda Insight Prototype

Honda, Honda News

Honda keeps it simple with redesigned Insight hybrid

Detroit, MI - The 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit has been dominated by trucks and off-roaders,… Read More »
2017 Honda CR-V touring review

Honda, Honda Reviews

2017 Honda CR-V Touring Review

Honda's best-selling, price-conscious CR-V crossover is all-new for 2017 with a fresh design and a turbo engine, but will CUV… Read More »
Honda Urban EV

Honda, Honda News

Honda's Tiny Urban EV Concept Hits Production Line in 2019

Honda revealed a small electric concept with a slight throwback vibe at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The Urban EV will… Read More »
2017 Honda Civic Type R Nürburgring

Auto News, Honda, Honda News, New Cars

2017 Honda Civic Type R Sets New Nürburgring Time-attack Record

As far as front-wheel drive cars go, the all-new 2017 Honda Civic Type R can add a new accolade to… Read More »
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid review

Honda, Honda Reviews

2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Review

The 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid is around $4000 more than the top-end Accord Touring. So is the choice to go… Read More »
2017 Honda Civic Type R

Honda, Honda News

The 306-hp 2017 Honda Civic Type R Finally Takes Wraps Off in Geneva

Many of us will remember the iconic Integra Type-R from the early 2000s -- typically, in either white or yellow… Read More »
2018 honda odyssey

Auto News, Honda, Honda News

All-New Minivan: 2018 Honda Odyssey Makes World Debut

Know why we like minivans? Because we know families and readers like you actually need them - larger vehicles with… Read More »
2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Review

Car Reviews, Honda, Honda Reviews

2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Review: The Top-end Model

Honda's unibody chassis pickup gets stealthy for 2017 with the Black Edition -- the top-of-line Ridgeline offering. EDITOR'S NOTE: Statement by… Read More »

join our newsletter