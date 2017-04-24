 2018 Genesis G80 Pricing Released: $41,750 US Starting Price
2018 Genesis G80
2018 Genesis G80 Pricing Released: $41,750 US Starting Price

by Auto News, Genesis

Since recently being introduced by Hyundai, the Genesis brand has wasted no time getting the ball rolling in the luxury segment. The G80 is only in the second year of its life cycle yet has already seen improvements — and today, we get pricing for the luxury midsize 2018 G80 sports sedan which starts at $41,750 US ($62,000 CAD starting for the 2018 Genesis G80 Sport trim).

2018 Genesis G80 Trims and Pricing Breakdown (USD $)

G80 3.8 with 3.8L V6 GDI

$41,750 – RWD

$44,250 – AWD

G80 3.3T Sport with 3.3L Twin-Turbo V6

$55,250 – RWD

$57,750 – AWD

G80 5.0 Ultimate with 5.0L V8 GDI

$57,000 – RWD

$59,500 – AWD

Under the hood: New 3.3L Twin-Turbocharged Engine for G80 Sport

Joining the existing 5.0L V8 and 3.8L V6 is the new 3.3L V6 GDI twin-turbocharged engine for 2018 G80 Sport trim, providing consumers an ideal combination of spirited performance and efficiency.

What’s new for 2018

The aggressive design has been updated for 2018 via grille and lower bumper fascia along with available LED headlights featuring Dynamic Bending Light for enhanced visibility. Rolling on 18-inch alloy wheels, a revised slim-type high mount brake light and lower rear bumper area with a new chrome accent differentiate the new 2018 G80 model.

Learn more – Genesis G80

Also check out – 2017 Genesis G90 Review: All-New Luxury Brand and Sedan With Familiar Korean Roots

2018 Genesis G80 Gallery:

