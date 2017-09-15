All-New 365-hp 2018 Genesis G70 Sedan Release Date Announced

All-new 2018 G70 compact luxury sedan joins the Genesis family which includes the full-size G90 and mid-size G80 4-door

Fighting the Germans is never an easy feat — and we’re talking luxury compact sedans not the Wehrmacht. But Korea’s Genesis brand born two years ago (yes, the luxury branch of Hyundai, if you will) has set its sights on exactly that with launch of the 2018 G70 — the company’s first compact luxury sports sedan going toe-to-toe with the ever popular BMW 3-Series.

As Woong-Chul Yang, Vice Chairman of the R&D division, puts it, “The Genesis G70 exemplifies our dedication to customer oriented-products and innovation.” We get it, but will that be enough to win over the Bavarian fans? From the sounds of it and from what we see in these photos and spec, Genesis may just pull it off, completing the sedan family with the preceding G90 full-size and G80 mid-size sedans.

2018 G70 Engines, Styling, and Interior Features

Power: Choice of 2.0T or 3.3T engine

Powered by either a 2.0-litre turbocharged I4 or a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6, G70 shoppers can enhance driving dynamics with upgrades including a Brembo brake kit, a sportier adaptive suspension system, and a mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (m-LSD).

In terms of output, expect the G70 2.0T to produce 249-hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, or 251-hp with the Sport package; and an impressive 365-hp and 376 lb-ft of torque with the burlier G70 3.3T.

Exterior Styling

Curbside, the new G70 is sculpted and sleek with dark-chrome fender aero vents next to multi-spoke alloy wheels and long hood that finds a short front overhand. Upfront, there’s a fair bit going on with different angle and edges but the large crest-type grille does look sharp with the stretched-out LED daytime running lights. The rear lamps, evolved from the mid-size G80 sibling, have been stretched to the corners of the rear to convey a wide and dynamic stance.

Interior

Inside this luxury sedan, the centre stack finds a floating display up top with a clean control layout just below — all subscribing to a more horizontal-style layout which opens up the cabin. Premium materials and soft-touch surfaces are evident, as you’d expect; from the aluminum door handles and quilted leather door panels to the metal speaker grilles. Driver front-and-centre is sport-grip steering wheel, which to us, appears less sporty and more on the luxury side.

2018 Genesis G70 Release Date

In Korea, the G70 begins selling in a few days on September 20th. For the rest of us in North America, expect dealer shipments to arrive Spring 2018. Overseas product specifications in markets including North America, Russia and the Middle East are planned to be announced in early 2018.

To learn more about the all-new 2018 Genesis G70 visit the Canadian site or US site.

G70 Pricing has not yet been released but stay tuned. Meantime, check out our review of the all-new Genesis G90.