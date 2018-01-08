2018 Ford F-150 Diesel for the Heavy Haulers: Release Date Announced

Ford finally provides F-150 lovers what they’ve wanted: a torque-friendly diesel option

North America’s best-selling pickup was missing one thing: a diesel powertrain. From field workers hauling heavy loads over long distances to families towing their weekend toys, Ford fans now have a full-size diesel truck option that the automaker promises will provide strong fuel economy with towing and torque duties truck fans have been yearning for.

…and for growing families not into pickups, Ford’s new 2018 Expedition will also do the trick.

The New 3.0L Power Stroke V6 Diesel Engine

Powering the new 2018 F-150, slated for a Spring 2018 release date, is a commercial-grade design 3.0L Power Stoke diesel built by the same crew responsible for engineering the 6.7L Power Stroke for their Super Duty trucks on the market since 2011.

The emphasis was on F-150 customers who tow and haul frequently, offering customers peak torque rated at just 1,750 rpm with strong torque delivery continuing throughout the rpm range.

Horsepower and Torque

In terms of size, the new 3.0L Power Stoke paired to a standard SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission is expected to be compact and built around Ford’s 2.7L EcoBoost V6, sharing the same compacted-graphite iron block material construction and forged-steel crank.

So expect all the power and payload capabilities in a light-weight V6 package offering 250-hp and 440 lb.-ft. of torque – best-in-class, according to Ford.

You might like this too: Shelby Baja Raptor: The Most Insane 2018 F-150 Raptor Yet?

As Dave Filipe, VP global powertrain engineering, puts it, “For every truck owner who wants strong fuel economy while they tow and haul, we offer a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 engine that dreams are made of…the more you tow and the longer you haul, the more you’ll appreciate its class-leading towing and payload capacity and how efficient it is at the pump.”

F-150 Diesel MPG and fuel economy

Aside from the diesel’s capabilities, F-150 fans should expect better fuel economy from the new 3.0L V6. Ford is targeting to return an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg highway. Pair that with a full-size pickup that has already shed 700 pounds with its new aluminum-alloy body introduced back in 2015, all these weight-reductions will only make a positive impact on your wallet at the diesel pump.

10-speed tranny maximizes fuel efficiency

In addition, reducing the diesel-powered F-150’s fuel consumption is the 10-speed automatic transmission that’ll help maximize shift points and gear ratios, ensuring you’re optimizing power and getting the best low-rpm torque and efficiency. Here at TractionLife.com, we’ve never really tested this or speak to the tranny’s fuel consumption claims, but we’d have to guess having a whopping 10 gears would make a pretty significant impact on efficiencies.

Towing Capacity

Ford believes the F-150’s military-grade, aluminum-alloy body has allowed their engineers to focus on other things, like technologies to further improve towing and payload capability, so expect a best-in-class 11,400 pounds of towing capacity and 2,020 pounds of payload capacity.

Add to the mix the F-150’s fully boxed high-strength steel frame and stronger axles, the new diesel model is engineered to tow under demanding situations for those who really need it.

2018 F-150 Diesel release date and configurations

The new 2018 diesel F-150 will arrive at dealerships this Spring 2018, available for consumers opting for either the 4×2 and 4×4 models; the 3.0L V6 diesel makes its way into the Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum edition SuperCrew trucks with either a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed configuration, and SuperCab trucks with a 6.5-foot bed configuration.

Pricing hasn’t been announced but we’ll have more when Ford releases it in the coming months.