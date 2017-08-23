2018 Ferrari Portofino Revealed: The 0 to100 km/h in 3.5-seconds Droptop

The most powerful convertible to combine the advantages of a retractable hard top, the 2018 Ferrari Portofino (replacing the California T) will make official debut in September at the Frankfurt International Motor Show

Powered by a robust V8 turbo putting down 600-hp and propelling 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5-seconds, Ferrari today revealed their most powerful drop top with the 2018 Ferrari Portofino — named after a little Italian town synonymous with elegance, sportiness and understated luxury. All we know is, you’ll want to leave your fancy hat at home with the top down in this convertible beast.

Performance aside, the Portofino promises to offer a roomy trunk to store some luggage, and a spacious cockpit up front with a couple rear seats for those passengers willing to sit in tight quarters for a quick road trip. An all-new chassis features a significant weight saving over the California T it replaces; while adding an extra 40-hp compared to the T as well.

Inside, the 2018 Ferrari Portofino cabin gets a new steering wheel, a 10.2-inch display touch screen infotainment setup, 18-way electrically adjustable seats with a new backrest design that boosts legroom for rear seat passengers, a better air-conditioning system for those hot days, and a new wind deflector which, when the top is dropped, cuts air flow inside the cabin by 30% and also reduces aerodynamic noise.

We’ll have more once the 2018 Ferrari Portofino makes its official Frankfurt International Motor Show debut next month.

2018 Ferrari Portofino Gallery: