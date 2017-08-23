 2018 Ferrari Portofino Revealed: The 0 to100 km/h in 3.5-seconds Droptop

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Ferrari Portofino front grill
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Ferrari News / 2018 Ferrari Portofino Revealed: Droptop Does 0 to100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds

2018 Ferrari Portofino Revealed: Droptop Does 0 to100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds

by Ferrari, Ferrari News

The most powerful convertible to combine the advantages of a retractable hard top, the 2018 Ferrari Portofino (replacing the California T) will make official debut in September at the Frankfurt International Motor Show

Powered by a robust V8 turbo putting down 600-hp and propelling 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5-seconds, Ferrari today revealed their most powerful drop top with the 2018 Ferrari Portofino — named after a little Italian town synonymous with elegance, sportiness and understated luxury. All we know is, you’ll want to leave your fancy hat at home with the top down in this convertible beast.

Performance aside, the Portofino promises to offer a roomy trunk to store some luggage, and a spacious cockpit up front with a couple rear seats for those passengers willing to sit in tight quarters for a quick road trip. An all-new chassis features a significant weight saving over the California T it replaces; while adding an extra 40-hp compared to the T as well.

Also check out: Return of the Targa Body: Ferrari J50 World Premiere In Tokyo

Inside, the 2018 Ferrari Portofino cabin gets a new steering wheel, a 10.2-inch display touch screen infotainment setup, 18-way electrically adjustable seats with a new backrest design that boosts legroom for rear seat passengers, a better air-conditioning system for those hot days, and a new wind deflector which, when the top is dropped, cuts air flow inside the cabin by 30% and also reduces aerodynamic noise.

We’ll have more once the 2018 Ferrari Portofino makes its official Frankfurt International Motor Show debut next month.

Learn more – 2018 Ferrari Portofino

2018 Ferrari Portofino Gallery:

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Ferrari J50 front

Ferrari, Ferrari News

Return of the Targa Body: Ferrari J50 World Premiere In Tokyo

The Land of the Rising Sun knows how to celebrate. To mark the 50th anniversary of Ferrari in Japan, the… Read More »
Ferrari GTC4Lusso T

Auto News, Ferrari, Ferrari News

The GTC4Lusso T: Ferrari’s first four-seater with V8 turbo

Debuting at the upcoming Paris Motor Show, the Ferrari GTC4Lusso T is the Italian automaker’s first ever four-seater sporting a… Read More »
week-in-motors-february-15-2016

BMW, Buick, Featured, Ferrari, Subaru, Volkswagen

Week in Motors: February 15, 2016

Ferrari will debut their new 4-seater GTC4Lusso next month in Geneva, Subaru goes extreme with the Crosstrek in new video,… Read More »
2017 ferrari gtc4lusso

Auto News, Ferrari, Ferrari News

New Ferrari GTC4Lusso 4-Seater Debuts in Geneva in March

The Ferrari GTC4Lusso replaces the outgoing Ferrari FF Love it or hate it, the Ferrari FF says farewell, being replaced by… Read More »
ferrari 488 spider

Auto News, Ferrari, Ferrari News

New Ferrari 488 Spider Starts at $275,000 US

The Ferrari 488 Spider Debuts at 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show Ferrari has given well-heeled convertible lovers something to look forward… Read More »
lego-ferrari-f40

Culture, Ferrari

LEGO announces Ferrari F40 kit

Finally you can own the Ferrari F40 supercar - and it fits in your bedroom The iconic F40 was the… Read More »

Concept Cars, Ferrari, Ferrari News

The 1200-HP Hybrid Powered Ferrari F80 Supercar Concept

Fall in Love With the Ferrari F80 Supercar With a sharp nose and long rear the Ferrari F80 Supercar, like… Read More »
1963 Ferrari 250 GTO

Ferrari, Ferrari News

1963 Ferrari 250 GTO: Not Your Average Classic Car

The 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO recently sold for $52-million -- that makes it the most expensive car in the world.… Read More »

join our newsletter