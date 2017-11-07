 Ultimate Machines: New BMW F 750 GS & F 850 GS Redesigned for 2018

2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS riding front view
Ultimate Travel Machines: New BMW F 750 GS & F 850 GS Redesigned for 2018

by BMW Motorcycles, BMW News, Overland

After 10 years, BMW’s popular pair of middle-class travel enduros are completely redesigned with more power, sharper design, and added connectivity. Release date set for Spring 2018.

When it comes to discovering the remote corners of the world on 2-wheels, the BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS have been two of the most popular go-to machines.

Now, since they first debuted back in 2007, these middle-class travel enduros are fully redesigned and reengineered to keep the adventures going – whether it’s highway driving or offroad terrain explorations.

New 2018 GS Features

Power and handling: more power and torque

Powered by a 2-cylinder in-line engine making 77-hp at 7500 rpm, the 2018 F 750 GS now offers more power and torque than the outgoing model. More robust, the F 850 GS cranks out 95-hp at 8250 rpm with 853 cc displacement it shares with the 750 GS.

Also read: 2002 Suzuki SV650 Motorcycle Feature: Built for Adventure

Riding precision is improved with a new steel bridge frame in monocoque construction paired to new telescopic fork/upside-down telescopic fork plus double-sided aluminium swinging arm with central spring strut offering extra sensitive response features.

Added standard safety features include ABS and ASC-plus ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ mode, along with the Enduro Pro setting available on the F 850 GS.

2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS riding highway

New Design: Sharper

The new design for these pair of GS explorers is now sharper with new colour concepts and style variations via Rallye and Exclusive. The look is completely different for 2018, adding more masculine flair that sees full LED headlights including optional LED daytime running lights to ride into the path ahead with confidence.

Maximizing the riding experience, the instrument cluster includes a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display with optional features including eCall.

Also check out our 2013 BMW F800GT Review

The 2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS will be available in Spring 2018. Pricing not yet officially announced.

View BMW Motorrad’s full lineup to learn more.

2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS

Related Posts

Keep Going

2018 BMW HP4 Race

BMW, BMW Motorcycles

2018 BMW HP4 Race Price Announced at $78,000 US

The rare BMW HP4 Race arrives this fall at a hefty price point With only 750 units being produced for… Read More »
BMW HP4 Race

BMW, BMW Motorcycles, Motorcycles

World Premiere: BMW HP4 Race Motorcycle - Only 750 Units Produced

After teasing us last fall with a carbon made superbike concept, the BMW unveiled the new carbon fibre HP4 Race. With only… Read More »
exploring-calabogie-1

BMW, BMW Motorcycles, Culture Features, Honda, Motorcycles

Calabogie Adventure Touring: Exploring a Motorcyclist’s Playground

Two dudes. Two bikes. Smooth roads and zero traffic lights -- Exploring Calabogie on a Honda VFR1200X and BMW F700GS ALSO SEE: 6… Read More »
BMW Motorrad Vision Next 100

BMW, BMW Motorcycles, Concept Motorcycles, Motorcycles

BMW Motorrad Vision Next 100: Future of Motorcycling?

Most concepts give us a general idea of what’s coming in the next decade or so. The BMW Motorrad Vision Next 100 gives us a… Read More »
BMW-Apollo-Streamliner-Motorcycle-Concept

BMW, BMW Motorcycles, Concept Motorcycles, Motorcycles

BMW Apollo Streamliner Motorcycle Concept is Built for Speed

Part BMW motorcycle, Part Futuristic-awesome Turkish industrial designer and digital artist Mehmet Doruk Erdem - who is no stranger to… Read More »

BMW Motorcycles, Culture Features, Motorcycles

Riding the Highlands: Ontario’s Best Kept Motorcycle Secret

Riding Ontario’s Highlands -- Ontario’s best kept secret, but not for long Riding a motorcycle in southern Ontario can often prove… Read More »
Ruby-Munich-90-Helmet-Collection

BMW Motorcycles, Motorcycle Gear, Motorcycles, Style

Ruby Munich 90 Helmet Collection Celebrates BMW Bikes

A collection of helmets recognizing BMW Motorrad's 90 years of brilliance Is it possible to be madly in love with… Read More »

BMW, BMW Motorcycles, Motorcycles, Overland

2014 BMW R 1200 Adventure Motorcycle

BMW's new 2014 R 1200 hits the market for the serious adventure-seekers Ready for excitement both on and off the… Read More »

