Ultimate Machines: New BMW F 750 GS & F 850 GS Redesigned for 2018

After 10 years, BMW’s popular pair of middle-class travel enduros are completely redesigned with more power, sharper design, and added connectivity. Release date set for Spring 2018.

When it comes to discovering the remote corners of the world on 2-wheels, the BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS have been two of the most popular go-to machines.

Now, since they first debuted back in 2007, these middle-class travel enduros are fully redesigned and reengineered to keep the adventures going – whether it’s highway driving or offroad terrain explorations.

New 2018 GS Features

Power and handling: more power and torque

Powered by a 2-cylinder in-line engine making 77-hp at 7500 rpm, the 2018 F 750 GS now offers more power and torque than the outgoing model. More robust, the F 850 GS cranks out 95-hp at 8250 rpm with 853 cc displacement it shares with the 750 GS.

Also read: 2002 Suzuki SV650 Motorcycle Feature: Built for Adventure

Riding precision is improved with a new steel bridge frame in monocoque construction paired to new telescopic fork/upside-down telescopic fork plus double-sided aluminium swinging arm with central spring strut offering extra sensitive response features.

Added standard safety features include ABS and ASC-plus ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ mode, along with the Enduro Pro setting available on the F 850 GS.

New Design: Sharper

The new design for these pair of GS explorers is now sharper with new colour concepts and style variations via Rallye and Exclusive. The look is completely different for 2018, adding more masculine flair that sees full LED headlights including optional LED daytime running lights to ride into the path ahead with confidence.

Maximizing the riding experience, the instrument cluster includes a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display with optional features including eCall.

Also check out our 2013 BMW F800GT Review

The 2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS will be available in Spring 2018. Pricing not yet officially announced.

View BMW Motorrad’s full lineup to learn more.