2018 Dodge Durango SRT Pricing Released: Starts at $62,995 US

Part SUV part muscle car, Dodge’s wicked fast 475-hp 2018 Durango SRT hits dealers late 2017 at $62,995 US

Packed with 475-hp, America’s most powerful and fastest three-row SUV arrives at dealerships at the end of 2017 with a $62,995 US starting price point.

Under the hood: 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8

If you’re looking at the 2018 Durango SRT as your family hauler, expect to be early for dinner parties and the kids soccer practice — this SUV will sprint 0-60 in just 4.4-seconds (and complete the quarter mile in 12.9-seconds). Putting down 475-hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque via the 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8, this Durango as Dodge puts it, “takes everything great about the Durango and combines it with the performance of the Charger SRT…8,700-pound-toy hauling, three-row muscle car.”

A new performance-tuned AWD system, an 8-speed automatic transmission specifically calibrated for the Dodge Durango SRT, and huge new Brembo high-performance paired to 20-inch black gloss wheels round out the performance. But the list goes on.

Styling: Widebody design

The front fascia and lower valence house the new cold-air duct and LED fog lamps, while the Durango SRT’s new widebody stance keeps this SUV planted and looking low and mean. Add round 4-inch exhaust tips finished in Nickel Chrome and new SRT rear body-color lower fascia with Gloss Black accent rounds things out.

Inside, the driver finds a new 180-mph speedometer and an SRT flat-bottom performance steering wheel with SRT paddle shifters, while passengers get heated and ventilated front and heated second-row captain’s chairs with embroidered SRT logos.

2018 Durango SRT Price and Availability

Look out for the new Durango SRT to arrive at dealerships sometime in the last quarter of this year, priced at $62,995 US which excludes taxes and fees like the $1,095 destination charge.

