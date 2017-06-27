2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Price Starts at $71,495 US

More aggressive look and improved handling, 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody arrives late 2017

Rounding out their insane muscle car lineup with the recently revealed 840-hp Challenger SRT Demon, Dodge decided to step it up a bit with the new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody — 707-hp edition that improves acceleration and handling performance with more grip while adding 3.5-inches of width to a bolder, more aggressive new look.

Styling: Wide and Mean

The fenders on the Widebody Challenger are flared out not simply for that sinister style but to make some room for the new 20 x 11-inch “Devil’s Rim” split-five spoke aluminum wheels wrapped in Pirelli 305/35ZR20 rubber; working in sync with a standard Brembo brake setup including two-piece 15.4-inch rotors and six-piston front calipers to ensure this street-to-strip monster’s braking heat management is in check. A front splitter and rear spoiler handle downforce and balanced handling, while the quad projector headlamps provide a distinct detailed appearance, while the aggressive brow “chops” the upper portion of the lamp design for a more menacing look. And if you’re picky about colours, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody will be available in 15 paint schemes — from Destroyer Grey to Go Mango.

Performance and Handling

A 6.2L V8 HEMI powers the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, putting down 707-hp and 650 lb.ft of torque paired to either a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission or Tremec six-speed manual.

Track Star: Improved Numbers

So this Widebody SRT actually has some purpose aside from its absolutely badass stance; compared to its Challenger SRT Hellcat sibling, the Widebody managed to lower its 1.7-mile track time by 2-seconds per lap — that’s about 13 car lengths after one lap. While improving the ¼ mile to 10.9 ET from the standard Hellcat’s 11.2 ET. 0-60 improved a bit by .1-second while lateral skid pad grip increased by .04 g (.97 g in Widebody vs. .93 g in standard Hellcat).

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Price and Availability

The Widebody Challenger hits dealerships sometime in the third quarter 2017 while production begins later this summer. Pricing starts at $71,495 US — and includes the $1,095 destination charge and $1,700 gas guzzler tax in the United States.

