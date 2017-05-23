2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Pricing and Release Date Announced

The limited-edition, 840-hp Challenger SRT Demon will start at $84,995US with production beginning late Summer 2017: 3000 units for US, 300 for Canada

The Demon Crate: $1 for Upgrades

Dodge realizes $85,000 is a lot of money for a Challenger Hellcat — even for a car which holds the world record for fastest quarter-mile production car with an elapsed time of 9.65 seconds at 140 miles per hour (mph), or highest g-force acceleration of any production car at 1.8 g, or highest horsepower V8 production car engine ever produced, or first-ever production car to do a front-wheel lift (sweet).

Hence, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon comes with a personalized and serialized Demon Crate which unleashes the full potential of this beast. Plus, other mods for $1 a la carte.

Essentially, SRT Demon owners looking for add-ons — for everyday driving upgrades to drag strip enhancements — can do so for a dollar per item. From a front passenger seat (not included) to the Demon trunk carpet kit, you pay one buck.

As Tim Kuniskis at FCA puts it “We worked very hard to build as much value into the Challenger SRT Demon as possible – features, performance and exclusivity that simply can’t be duplicated with a goal of maintaining, and possibly even growing, as much future value as possible.”

Other upgrades at a dollar include:

Cloth rear seat

Leather rear seat

Front passenger cloth seat

Demon trunk carpet kit

The Demon Crate is the big one, adding a long list of upgrades (yes, you pay a buck) including components that unleash the Demon’s 840 horsepower (from the stock 808-hp) and 770 lb.-ft. of torque.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Upgrade Packages

For the big spenders, other optional packages include the Leather Front Seat Group ($1,595); Comfort Audio Group ($995); Painted Black Satin Hood ($1,995); Comfort Group, Leather Seats ($2,495); Painted Black Satin Graphics Package ($3,495); and a sunroof that’ll set buyers back $4,995.

2018 Challenger Demon Release Date and Production

Available in 15 exterior colours, the limited-edition Challenger SRT Demon will hit the production line later this summer, with 3000 units for US customers and 300 for Canadians. The car will be built in Brampton, Ontario and arrive at dealers beginning Fall 2017.

Warranty includes a three-year/36,000-mile limited vehicle and five-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain coverage.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Crate Photos:

