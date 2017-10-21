Chevy Unveils 2018 Colorado ZR2 Midnight & Dusk Editions Before SEMA

Chevy just unveiled a new pair of special edition Colorado ZR2s ahead of the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas going down Oct 31- Nov 3. The ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Edition will be part of Chevrolet’s concept and production showcase.

The Colorado ZR2 is one of those mid-size pickups that can rival the larger trucks, including its Silverado sibling. You can read our full ZR2 review here, where we put the burly little 4×4 to the test in California.

2018 ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Edition Features

With an all-black exterior finish including 17-inch five-spoke black wheels, the 2018 Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition aims to offer customers even more personalization for those looking to stand out. The ZR2 Midnight also features a black sport bar with off-road LED lighting and ZR2 logos on the sport-bar sail panels.

Building on the Midnight, the ZR2 Dusk Edition can be purchased in all other ZR2 exterior finishes, with black accents throughout.

Chevy ZR2 Editions at SEMA

Both the Midnight and Dusk may look similar but find different powertrains — the ZR2 Midnight on display at SEMA will have the 3.6L V6, while the Dusk flavour gets the available 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel paired to a diesel-exclusive Performance Cold Air Intake.

Adorned with the Chevrolet Accessories and Chevrolet Performance parts available for all ZR2 models, the Midnight Edition will feature a bed-mounted spare tire carrier, Performance Air Intake, Performance Exhaust and all-weather floor liners with ZR2 logos. Dusk ZR2 is fresh and clean in the Summit White.

Right now, Chevrolet is the only brand covering all truck sizes, from the mid-size Colorado to the full-size and full-size heavy duty. And they’ll have about 20 vehicles on display during SEMA, including these burlier ZR2 special editions.

Once we get more info on pricing and specs for the 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions we’ll post it up.

