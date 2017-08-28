 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition: Only 115 Units Available

2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition
The same insane power but with more flavour, Cadillac introduces the limited-edition CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition for 2018, priced at $103,885 US

Most may not know this but American luxury brand Cadillac is over 100 years-old — 115 years-old, to be exact. So how do you celebrate this milestone? Produce a limited-edition version your insanely powerful, 640-hp CTS-V super sedan, of course.

Features

Limited to 115 units and differentiating the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition is a smoky light gray paint scheme; along with standard accented illuminated door handles, dark red Brembo brake calipers and 19-inch forged polish-finished alloy wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets.

Also check out: First Drive: 2016 Cadillac CTS-V at Road America [Video]

Inside this CTS-V, the sedan finds race-inspired sport seats via Jet Black RECAROs, the Performance Data Recorder system featuring COSWORTH Toolbox analysis software, UltraView sunroof, the industry–first Rear Camera Mirror and the next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system.

Packages: Carbon Fiber and Luxury

A Carbon Fiber Package adds a healthy dose of the light-weight material to the front and rear spoilers, the hood vent, and rear diffuser. For niceties, the Luxury Package-equipped Glacier Metallic Edition CTS-V finds tri-zone climate control, a split-folding rear seat with armrest, a rear camera mirror, heated rear outboard seating positions, manual rear side-window sunshades, a 110-volt power outlet, and a power rear-window sunshade to round things out.

Power: RWD goodness

Really, the styling and panache of a special anniversary edition model is a bonus. The real deal here is the supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine SAE certified at 640 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque, paired to the 8-speed sport automatic transmission with Performance Algorithm Shifting, all sending power to the rear wheels of this underrated American sports sedan.

CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition Pricing and Availability

Cadillac will begin sending units of this limited-edition CTS-V starting next month in September; for more info and pricing call Cadillac at 1-800-333-4223. The price? $103,885 US (including destination charge; excluding other fees).

