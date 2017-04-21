2018 Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise: Hands-free Driving at its Best

We’re told to keep our ‘hands on the wheel’ but for those long-haul drives, it would be nice veer away from this mantra. Fortunately, more and more automakers are introducing varieties of hands-free tech and the latest comes from Cadillac who claim to have unveiled the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology.

What is Super Cruise?

For 2018, the Cadillac CT6 sedan will feature a new tech they’ve dubbed Super Cruise, allowing driver to do just that: enjoy those long-distance drives or redundant daily commutes with more comfort and convenience. Essentially, this is an enhanced driver attention system which includes precision lidar-based map data combined with real-time sensors and cameras to improve vehicle control. These systems are added to the network of cameras and radar sensors in the 2018 Cadillac CT6, providing a more data-rich approach to driver assistance that is unique in the industry.

In addition, this feature enhances things like hands-free calling, navigation, infotainment functionality, and automatic lane-centering to the CT6’s existing suite of driver assistance active safety technologies, all bundled into the sans hands drive.

Driver Attention

For the skeptics, Cadillac realizes driver attention is still critical, thus, the driver attention system uses a small camera located on the top of the steering column that focuses exclusively on the driver and works with infrared lights to track head position to determine where the driver is looking whenever Super Cruise is in operation.

As Barry Walkup, chief engineer of Cadillac Super Cruise, puts it, “…allows hands-free driving and operates only within the environment where it has the most benefit. While it is technically possible for the technology to drive hands-free on other kinds of streets and roads, we feel strongly that this targeted approach is the best to build consumer and regulatory confidence and enthusiasm for advanced mobility.”

The 2018 Cadillac CT6 prestige sedan equipped with optional Super Cruise will be available this fall 2017 in both US and Canadian markets.

