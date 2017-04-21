 2018 Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise: Hands-Free Driving at its Best
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Cadillac News / 2018 Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise: Hands-free Driving at its Best

2018 Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise: Hands-free Driving at its Best

by Cadillac News

We’re told to keep our ‘hands on the wheel’ but for those long-haul drives, it would be nice veer away from this mantra. Fortunately, more and more automakers are introducing varieties of hands-free tech and the latest comes from Cadillac who claim to have unveiled the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology.

What is Super Cruise?

For 2018, the Cadillac CT6 sedan will feature a new tech they’ve dubbed Super Cruise, allowing driver to do just that: enjoy those long-distance drives or redundant daily commutes with more comfort and convenience. Essentially, this is an enhanced driver attention system which includes precision lidar-based map data combined with real-time sensors and cameras to improve vehicle control. These systems are added to the network of cameras and radar sensors in the 2018 Cadillac CT6, providing a more data-rich approach to driver assistance that is unique in the industry.

Also check out: Cadillac Reviews

In addition, this feature enhances things like hands-free calling, navigation, infotainment functionality, and automatic lane-centering to the CT6’s existing suite of driver assistance active safety technologies, all bundled into the sans hands drive.

Driver Attention

For the skeptics, Cadillac realizes driver attention is still critical, thus, the driver attention system uses a small camera located on the top of the steering column that focuses exclusively on the driver and works with infrared lights to track head position to determine where the driver is looking whenever Super Cruise is in operation.

As Barry Walkup, chief engineer of Cadillac Super Cruise, puts it, “…allows hands-free driving and operates only within the environment where it has the most benefit. While it is technically possible for the technology to drive hands-free on other kinds of streets and roads, we feel strongly that this targeted approach is the best to build consumer and regulatory confidence and enthusiasm for advanced mobility.”

The 2018 Cadillac CT6 prestige sedan equipped with optional Super Cruise will be available this fall 2017 in both US and Canadian markets.

Learn more – Cadillac CT6 sedan

2018 Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2017-cadillac-xt5

Auto News, Cadillac News

Cadillac Unveils First-ever 2017 XT5 Luxury Crossover

The first-ever 2017 Cadillac XT5 premieres this month at the Dubai and Los Angeles auto shows Hello New Cadillac XT5… Read More »
2017-cadillac-xt5

Auto News, Cadillac News

All-new 2017 CADILLAC XT5 replaces SRX

2017 CADILLAC XT5 teams up with fashion designers Public School [caption id="attachment_29293" align="alignleft" width="272"] Public School[/caption] Replacing the SRX - Cadillac’s… Read More »

Auto News, Cadillac News

2016 Cadillac CTS-V Hits 200 mph with 640 hp

Track-capable from the factory, with sophisticated road manners Cadillac recently introduced the 2016 CTS-V, the most powerful product in the brand’s… Read More »

Auto News, Cadillac News

2016 Cadillac ATS-V Global Debut at LA Auto Show

Cadillac Twin Turbo engine in the V-Series for first time The 2016 ATS-V features the first application of the Cadillac… Read More »
2014-Cadillac-ATS-Crimson-Sport-Edition

Cadillac News, Special Edition

The Cadillac ATS Crimson Sport Edition arrives in Spring

Cadillac ATS Crimson Sport Edition Cadillac recently unveiled the special edition ATS sports sedan.  The car features exclusive metallic, crimson… Read More »

Cadillac News, Concept Cars

Cadillac Elmiraj Concept

CADILLAC ELMIRAJ CONCEPT Success has been Cadillac’s stepping stone for many years and they have fully enjoyed it. However, for… Read More »
Cadillac ELR

Auto News, Cadillac News

GM to start producing electric Cadillac in 2013

General Motors says production of an electric Cadillac is set to begin late next year on a luxury version of… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us