All-new 310-hp 2018 Buick Regal GS Unveiled: Release Date February 2018

Buick

Buick’s sportback 2018 Regal GS sedan makes world debut in Detroit with a new 3.6L V6 power plant and long list of premium standards.

In the world of luxury sports sedans with players like Audi and BMW, the American offerings like the all-new 2018 Buick Regal GS may get a bit overlooked. But those who’ve been behind the wheel of Buick’s capable 4-door know it can keep up and hold its own — the all-new 2018 rendition of the Regal will certainly drive that point home. And, frankly, Buick — one of the oldest (experienced) automakers — knows a thing about sedan performance and power. 1987 Grand National anyone?

Under the hood: all-new 3.6L V6

Powered by a new 3.6L V6 engine, the 2018 Regal GS makes 310-hp — that’s a 51-hp bump from the outgoing model. Producing 282 lb-ft of torque featuring direct injection, cylinder deactivation and stop/start technology, the Regal now also finds a standard nine-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive with active twin clutch for improved vehicle control, and five-link rear suspension.

Styling

Sitting on standard 19-inch wheels, the GS trim also gets the performance brakes with Brembo front calipers vs the standard 2018 Regal Sportback. A first look, the Regal GS looks sleek and sculpted. The sport-tuned exhaust, unique sport front and rear fascias, side skirts and rear spoiler adds that dose of sportiness. The full LED headlamps look more refined but are optional.

2018 Buick Regal GS

Interior: standard heated sports steering wheel

Inside, in the cockpit, drivers find an available head-up display, and a sport flat-bottom, heated steering wheel that’s standard and GS-specific medal pedals and sill plates below. Throughout, the Regal GS features unique perforated GS-specific performance seats with integrated headrests and adjustable lumbar and thigh support bolsters. The seats are heated and ventilated and come standard with a massage function.

New Tech

For tech and connectivity, some standards include an 8-inch diagonal touchscreen and 8-inch diagonal reconfigurable instrument cluster, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to link up your own device for tasks like navigation and personal music playlists.

A full-color head-up display is available with an optional Driver Confidence II package that also includes safety features including Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Automatic Braking.

2018 Buick Regal GS

Regal GS price and release date

The 2018 Regal GS will start at $39,990 US / $45,495 CAD with destination charges versus other Regal Sportback models will standard 2.0T engine starting at $25,915 US (that’s around $2,000 less than the outgoing 2017 Regal). Models will arrive at dealerships in February 2018.

Learn more – 2018 Regal GS

2018 Buick Regal GS Photos:

