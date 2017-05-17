 Preview: All-New 2018 BMW M5 Details and Photos
2018 BMW M5 Sneak Peak
Preview: All-New 2018 BMW M5 Details and Photos

The all-new 2018 BMW M5 Promises to be Most exciting and emotionally enthralling version yet

BMW isn’t quite ready to  fully reveal their new 2018 M5 high-performance sedan just yet, but are throwing the bimmer fans a bone with heavy details and preview photos.

Launching later this year 2017, BMW’s executive-friendly sports sedan enters its sixth-generation with the M xDrive system all-wheel-drive technology with notably enhanced performance compared to the outgoing M5, according to BMW, and will find power via a 4.4‑litre V8 engine featuring M TwinPower Turbo paired to the sedan’s various drive modes include 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD. By default, when the M5 is awakened it will stick to the 4WD mode with DSC on, allowing a certain amount of slip at the rear wheels to produce the agility; for more performance and exhilaration, the 4WD Sport mode ramps up the configuration for ultra-sporty and dynamic handling.

2018 M5 Interior Features: New Instrument Cluster Panel

Inside, the 2018 BMW M5 cockpit will find a cleaner layout including a lowered instrument panel with freestanding Control Display and the M-style instrument cluster featuring two classical circular dials.

A redesigned gear selector with a three-position rocker switch for selecting the Drivelogic shift programs, a new and more comprehensive heads-up display, and an M sports steering wheel with M1 and M2 configurable M Drive buttons find their way into the new M5 for 2018.

BMW promises their all-new M5 will be the “most exciting and emotionally enthralling” version yet of the popular executive sedan. We’ll wait and see but frankly have no doubts. And with 0-100km/hr times for the new M5 which BMW claims will leave its predecessor trailing in its wake, we’ll take their word for it.

We’ll have more details on the all-new M5 as they come in.

