2018 BMW HP4 Race Price Announced at $78,000 US

The rare BMW HP4 Race arrives this fall at a hefty price point
With only 750 units being produced for global consumers, BMW’s new exotic carbon fiber sportbike, which recently made its world premiere, will hit US dealerships this fall 2017 priced at $78,000 US.
Learn more – 2018 BMW HP4 Race
2018 HP4 Race Standards
At a near $80k price point consumers should expect a healthy dose of features — standard features, that is. Some of these includes:
- Volume is limited to 750 consecutively-numbered units worldwide
- Milled fork bridge with carbon badge (numbered 001/750 to 750/750)
- DIN wet weight 377 lbs (171 kg)
- Dry weight 322 lbs (146 kg)
- 999 cc, 4 cylinder, water/oil cooled HP4 RACE factory engine
- 215 hp, 88 lb-ft of torque (120 Nm)
- Reinforced WSBK transmission, longer first and second gear
- Titanium bolts used throughout to minimize weight
- Brembo GP 4 PR brake calipers
- 6.75 mm brake disc thickness
- Highly precise and steady brake pressure points
- Brembo radial brake master cylinder
- Carbon front wheel: 1.7 lbs (770 g) lighter than forged wheel
- Carbon rear wheel: 1.7 lbs (770 g) lighter than forged wheel
- Öhlins FGR forks from the WSBK (fully adjustable)
- Variable fork bridge offset: 28 – 30 mm and 26 – 32 mm
- Steering head angle adjustment from -0.5° to +1°
- HP brake and clutch levers
- Milled aluminum switches
- Racing wiring harness prepared for 2D linear position sensor
- Unitary HP carbon front
- RTM carbon frame (Carbondrive) 17 lbs (-9 lbs vs. RR)
- Lohmann HP Shift Assist Pro
- Brushed and polished aluminum tank
- Unitary HP carbon rear
- 32.7” HP race seat, adjustable from 32.1” – 33.3”
- One-piece carbon intake muffler and side trim panel
- Carbon race engine spoiler
- Complete carbon trim panel
- Milled HP footrest system: 8-way adjustable
- Öhlins TTX 36 GP rear shock
- Two plates to adjust spring strut position
- WSBK swingarm
- Eight inserts for swingarm position -3 mm to +4 mm
- 520 racing chain
- 15, 17 pinion sprocket (series 16/43)
- Four aluminum rear sprockets – 41, 42, 44, 45
- 2D racing data logger including analysis software
- HP Race Calibration Kit
- 2D dashboard from the WSBK / MotoGP
- WSBK complete titanium exhaust system (AGA) (Akrapovic)
- Titanium precision casting flange on the AGA (1.1 lb lighter than WSBK flange)
