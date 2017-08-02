2018 BMW HP4 Race Price Announced at $78,000 US

The rare BMW HP4 Race arrives this fall at a hefty price point

With only 750 units being produced for global consumers, BMW’s new exotic carbon fiber sportbike, which recently made its world premiere, will hit US dealerships this fall 2017 priced at $78,000 US.

2018 HP4 Race Standards

At a near $80k price point consumers should expect a healthy dose of features — standard features, that is. Some of these includes: