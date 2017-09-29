 The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadfifolio Just Broke Nurburgring SUV Lap Time

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifolio Nürburgring SUV record
505-hp 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifolio Just Broke Nürburgring Lap Record for an SUV

by Alfa Romeo News, Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo’s first-ever sport utility wishes to say hello, posting the fastest time ever by a production SUV at the famed Nürburgring.

They’re big, haul all our cargo, and don’t guzzle gas like they used to. And now, SUVs are beginning to take on a whole new role with sport sedan-like handling and muscle car style power. It’s about time, we say. 

The big ballers in the 2018 SUV game right now include the 707-hp 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk propelling 0-60 mph in just 3.5-seconds, and the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio — the Italian automakers first-ever sport utility that just lapped Nürburgring in a record 7 minutes 51.7 seconds, making its mark with the fastest time ever posted by a production SUV. 

Dubbed the ‘halo’ model in Alfa Romeo’s lineup, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio hit the famed German track earlier this month, posting a new benchmark time that’s a full eight seconds faster than the previous production SUV record.

Alfa Romeo setting records

As Reid Bigland, Head of Alfa Romeo, puts it, “We specifically engineered and designed the Stelvio Quadrifoglio to set world-class benchmarks and it did not disappoint with a world-record Nürburgring lap time of 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds…We’re proud to now hold two Nürburgring lap time records with the Giulia Quadrifoglio as the fastest four-door production sedan and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio as the fastest production SUV.”

Check out the video here:

Under the Hood: Stelvio’s 505-hp V6 Engine

In an SUV that puts down 505-hp and can reach a top speed of 177 mph/285 kph, getting your everyday, mundane tasks accomplished likely won’t be an issue. Powered by a an all-aluminum, direct-injection 2.9-litre 24-valve twin-turbo intercooled V6 engine, the Stelvio Quadrifolio sports an all-wheel drive setup paired to 443 lb.-ft. of torque so towing big toys and trailers or hitting back trails (in a luxury SUV, why not) will an easy affair for this stylish beast. 

2018 Stelvio and Stelvio Ti SUV Price and Availability 

Expect the Stelvio and Stelvio Ti to arrive at dealerships early 2018, priced at MSRP of US$41,995 / C$52,995 and US$43,995 and C$54,995, respectively. 

Learn more – 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Photos:

  

 

 

 

