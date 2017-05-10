 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV Pricing and Release Date Announced
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV Pricing and Release Date Announced

Starting price for the all-new Stelvio set at $41,995 US; Stelvio Ti priced at $43,995 US

Fans and consumers patiently waiting for more details on Alfa Romeo’s first-ever SUV can now find some solace with pricing finally released today. The 2018 Stelvio and Stelvio Ti will start at  $41,995 US and $43,995 US, respectively. In Canada, $52,995 CAD and $54,995 CAD, respectively.

The premium mid-size sport utility will hit dealerships late summer 2017, and will be available in three versions: the Stelvio, Stelvio Ti, and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Standard features at starting price:

As you’d expect from a premium offering, the 2018 Stelvio comes well-equipped at the starting price point, including genuine leather throughout the cabin, remote start with passive entry, bi-xenon headlamps, dual exhaust, class-exclusive carbon-fiber driveshaft, flat-bottom Formula One-inspired steering wheel, a 7-inch TFT, to name some features.

Sport Package: $1800 upgrade

18-inch aluminum wheels come standard, while the $1800 Sport Package steps it up to 19-inch while adding other features including a sport-tuned suspension, steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, genuine aluminum accents, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest, and coloured brake calipers.

2018-alfa-romeo-stelvio-suv5

Under the hood: 280-hp 2.0L engine with AWD

Also standard is the 2.0L engine making 280-hp; sprinting to 0-60 mph in around 5.4-seconds. All Stelvio models, including the Quadrifoglio, find the Q4 all-wheel drive as standard as well.

2018 Stelvio Ti (Turismo Internazionale)

The more robust, mid-level Ti version finds additional standards that includes more premium content and convenience offerings like an 8.8-inch widescreen entertainment and information display, heated seats, heated steering wheel, genuine wood interior accents, and 19-inch wheels, to name a few features.

Sport and Lusso Packages

The Ti also offers the Sport and Lusso packages, both priced at $2500.

The Sport adds 20-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, 12-way power high-performance sport leather seats including 4-way lumbar and power bolsters with thigh extenders, steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest, and coloured brake calipers.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Lusso package is a late availability but will include 19-inch wheels, Luxury Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts, 12-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and upper door trim with accent stitching, genuine wood trim in dark gray oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut, luxury steering wheel, and aluminum pedals footrest.

We’ll provide more info on the all-new Alfa Romeo 2018 Stelvio as we receive it.

Learn more – 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Stelvio Photos:

