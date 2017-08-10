2018 Acura RLX Revealed: New Design & NSX-inspired 377-hp Engine

Acura’s top-end luxury sedan gets a redesign for 2018 and an improved RLX Sport Hybrid offering with NSX-inspired 377-hp power.

Styling

Acura’s top-of-the-line luxury sport sedan gets a nice design bump for 2018. The RLX redesign finds a more sculpted hood leading into a reworked signature diamond pentagon grille up front, coupled with newly designed LED taillights, dual exhaust finishers, a gloss black rear diffuser, and more options for wheel designs. According to Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president & general manager, “This redesign of the 2018 Acura RLX is transformational, creating road presence and styling that better reflect underlying performance capabilities of the vehicle.” Three new colours have also been added to the option list for 2018 including a couple premium offerings: Brilliant Red Metallic and Majestic Black Pearl.

Performance: A 310-hp engine or NSX-inspired 377-hp Sport Hybrid option

With the new, insane NSX back in the family, the Acura lineup draws some nice inspiration from the Japanese automaker’s supercar, including an NSX-inspired 377-horsepower RLX Sport Hybrid with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive that’s been improved — solidifying the 2018 RLX as Acura’s most sophisticated and best performing Acura sedan ever, according to the company. The direct-injection V6 powerplant paired to the all-wheel drive grants the RLX instant acceleration and better driving dynamics that should prove well for all-weather conditions. Aside from the Super Hybrid option, the RLX finds power via a 310-hp engine with Precision All-Wheel Steer paired to a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

2018 Acura RLX Price and Availability

Pricing hasn’t bee officially released yet but Acura will ship the 2018 RLX to dealerships for November 2017 to get sales started. We’ll share pricing when we get more info. Meantime, watch for the official RLX debut at the Monterey Automotive Week, running August 15-19 on the Monterey peninsula.

Learn more – Acura RLX