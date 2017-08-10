 2018 Acura RLX Resigned + Improved NSX-Inspired 377-hp Super Hybrid

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Acura RLX sports sedan
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Acura News / 2018 Acura RLX Revealed with New Design and NSX-inspired 377-hp Engine

2018 Acura RLX Revealed with New Design and NSX-inspired 377-hp Engine

by Acura, Acura News

Acura’s top-end luxury sedan gets a redesign for 2018 and an improved RLX Sport Hybrid offering with NSX-inspired 377-hp power.

Styling

Acura’s top-of-the-line luxury sport sedan gets a nice design bump for 2018. The RLX redesign finds a more sculpted hood leading into a reworked signature diamond pentagon grille up front, coupled with newly designed LED taillights, dual exhaust finishers, a gloss black rear diffuser, and more options for wheel designs. According to Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president & general manager, “This redesign of the 2018 Acura RLX is transformational, creating road presence and styling that better reflect underlying performance capabilities of the vehicle.” Three new colours have also been added to the option list for 2018 including a couple premium offerings: Brilliant Red Metallic and Majestic Black Pearl.

Performance: A 310-hp engine or NSX-inspired 377-hp Sport Hybrid option

With the new, insane NSX back in the family, the Acura lineup draws some nice inspiration from the Japanese automaker’s supercar, including an NSX-inspired 377-horsepower RLX Sport Hybrid with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive that’s been improved —  solidifying the 2018 RLX as Acura’s most sophisticated and best performing Acura sedan ever, according to the company. The direct-injection V6 powerplant paired to the all-wheel drive grants the RLX instant acceleration and better driving dynamics that should prove well for all-weather conditions. Aside from the Super Hybrid option, the RLX finds power via a 310-hp engine with Precision All-Wheel Steer paired to a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

2018 Acura RLX Price and Availability

Pricing hasn’t bee officially released yet but Acura will ship the 2018 RLX to dealerships for November 2017 to get sales started. We’ll share pricing when we get more info. Meantime, watch for the official RLX debut at the Monterey Automotive Week, running August 15-19 on the Monterey peninsula. 

Learn more – Acura RLX

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

Acura, Acura News, Auto News

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Unveiled: First-Ever Hybrid SUV from Acura

It’s been nearly to twenty-years since Acura debuted their top-selling MDX mid-size utility to the market. And now, the Japanese… Read More »
2016 detroit auto show 5 best concepts

Acura, Audi, Auto Show Coverage, Buick, Concept Cars, Kia, Nissan

2016 Detroit Auto Show Top 5 Concept Vehicles

We hit the 2016 Detroit Auto Show media floor to scope out the best in concepts - from the aggressive… Read More »
2017 Acura NSX price

Acura, Acura News, Acura NSX, Auto News

2017 Acura NSX Price tops out at $250,100 CAD MSRP

2017 Acura NSX Price and Details for Canada Released Coming to the Canadian market late spring 2016, the 2017 Acura… Read More »

Acura, Acura News, Acura NSX, Auto News

Next Generation Acura NSX Finally Unveiled

Finally the wraps come off the anticipated Acura NSX...twenty-five years after the original debut.  We've known about the upcoming production… Read More »

Acura, Acura Reviews, Car Reviews

Review: 2015 Acura MDX Elite

We review the seven-passenger, Canadian-built 2015 Acura MDX Elite trim After a big overhaul last year, the 2015 Acura MDX… Read More »

Acura, Acura News, Acura NSX, Auto News

Acura NSX Production Model Finally Coming in 2015

[caption id="attachment_24056" align="alignnone" width="740"] Acura NSX Teaser shot[/caption] Acura NSX Production Model to Make World Debut at 2015 North American… Read More »

Acura, Acura Reviews, Car Reviews

2015 Acura ILX Dynamic Review

The 2015 Acura ILX Dynamic trim-- An Acura for the Millennials Review by Travis Persaud. Photos by Acura. The ILX… Read More »

Acura, Acura News, Auto News

New 2016 Acura ILX Ramps up Power, Tech, and Luxury

Re-engineered 2016 Acura ILX Unveiled in LA Acura took the wraps off its restyled, reengineered and reborn 2016 ILX sports… Read More »

Join Our Newsletter