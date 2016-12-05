2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition: Improved Handling, Limited Production

As the outgoing Scion FRS sibling transitions into the Toyota guise, Subaru’s popular BRZ nameplate is still going strong; today, with the introduction of a higher performance and better handling version of the real-wheel drive sports coupe.

The Inazuma Edition — Japanese for lightning — will be a limited volume offering taking the already track-ready BRZ to new heights to include better footwork via Brembo brakes, SACHS performance dampers, and 17-inch lightweight aluminum black painted wheels. Only available in a custom yellow exterior with black accents (badging, side mirrors), the cabin includes Onyx black leather and Alcantara seats.

Hitting Canadian dealers early 2017, the 2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition will start at $32,695 CAD MSRP.

