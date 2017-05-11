Off the Grid: 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Project Basecamp

The ultimate Nissan Titan XD for self-contained, self-sustaining backcountry exploration

Designed for those ambitious, self-sustaining backcountry types, the 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Project Basecamp is definitely a workhorse pickup capable of taking on any terrain.

Debuting today at the Overland Expo 2017 WEST in Flagstaff, Arizona — a show all things camping and outdoors — this “Project Basecamp” Titan finds power from a Cummins 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel, making 310-hp and a healthy 555 lb-ft of torque to handle the task at hand.

Key modifications

Main upgrades include huge 35-inch tires, a 3-inch lift kit, bed cage, a handy light bar, and stargazer tent for when it’s to relax and call it a day. Plus, over 60 additional aftermarket parts and accessories from various brands in the overlanding industry.

Also check out: Overland Vehicles

From the 17-inch beadlock aluminum-alloy wheels to the exclusive 3-inch lift kit offering that extra ground clearance, coupled with a beefed up suspension that finds air springs and an air-leveling compressor, the full-size 2017 Nissan Titan XD with its 12,640 pounds and maximum payload capacity has quickly become a growing, reliable choice for truck enthusiasts. The PRO-4X Project Basecamp Titan version just takes this Japanese truck to another level.

Learn more about the Nissan Titan