2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Debuts and Coming to North America in Spring

Smaller crossovers still seem to be in demand in North America. Now in its second-generation, the Nissan Quasai has been selling overseas in Europe already, but Nissan revealed today at the Detroit Auto Show the compact CUV will crossing the pond this spring with the new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport nameplate.

Smaller than the Rogue – the company’s best-selling vehicle in the US – the Sport will be powered by a standard 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine, and available in a few trims including the S, SV and SL grade choices.

The Rogue is a good fit for smaller families while the new, smaller Rogue Sport might work better for couples or singles who don’t need too much cargo space. The wheelbase is 2.3-inches shorter and 12.1-inches shorter overall than its Rogue cousin.

Hitting dealerships Spring 2017.

Learn more – 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

Checkout this quick video from Detroit by our friend Zack Spencer: