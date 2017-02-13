2017 Nissan Qashqai Video Review: A New Compact, Nimble CUV for Urbanites

Making its way over from Europe, the compact 2017 Nissan Qashqai in Canada and dubbed Rogue Sport in the US, is well-suited for the city dwellers

London, ENG – What auto segment sells the best in Canada? The compact SUV. As these vehicles have evolved, there’s one thing that they all seem to have in common, they’re getting bigger. What if you don’t need something that big but still want the utility of an SUV? That’s where the sub-compact SUV steps in and this segment is gaining steam with the likes of the Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V, and Toyota C-HR, just to name a few.

Nissan hasn’t been standing around, in fact, they had their very own sub-compact SUV for the past 10 years already and its proved to be a very good performer selling over 2 million units worldwide since its introduction. It’s called the Qashqai and it’s coming to North America for 2017. One interesting fact though is that this vehicle will be called the same name Qashqai in Canada yet in the United States, it’ll get the name Rogue Sport.

2017 Nissan Qashqai Video:

Compact and Nimble

I had a chance to get a sneak preview drive of the Qashqai in London England before it gets to our North American shores. I can really see where this vehicle will fit in. It looks and works like a small utility, easier to get in and out of, the cargo area features a similar divide-and-hide shelf system that the larger Rogue has, and the overall size would be greatly welcomed to those driving in tighter urban environments. Overall, you could really see a lot of Rogue in the design of the Qashqai. Even though this is in the compact/sub-compact class, there really is no compromise when it comes to quality and features of the interior.

Under the hood: 141-hp 2.0L engine with optional AWD

Although the European models get different power plant options, the Canadian versions get a 2.0L Direct injected gasoline engine with 141 hp that’s matched to Nissan’s Xtronic CVT automatic transmission. Most in Canada will opt for the AWD system over the base front wheel drive system. The extent of my test drive was limited and I really didn’t try and push it too much as I was driving with jetlag on the wrong side of the road in a left hand drive vehicle while battling a terrible head cold.

The Qashqai has everything that Canadians want and I think it’ll do very well. With its small size, economical drive, practicality and of course available AWD, what’s not to like.Question is – why did it take so long Nissan?

