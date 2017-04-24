2017 Nissan Qashqai Pricing and Release Date Announced

The sub-compact 2017 Qashqai pricing starts at under $20,000 CAD arriving this June 2017

The all-new 2017 Nissan Qashqai makes its way across the Pond to North American shores, hitting dealerships in Canada this June 2017. In the US, the Qashqai is dubbed the Rogue Sport — the same sub-compact crossover with different names, the 2017 Qashqai will start at $19,998 CAD MSRP.

Also check out: 2017 Nissan Qashqai Video Review: A New Compact, Nimble CUV for Urbanites

2017 Pricing and Model Listed:

Qashqai S FWD (M/T): $19,998 CAD

Qashqai S FWD: $21,998 CAD

Qashqai S AWD: $24,198 CAD

Qashqai SV FWD: $24,598 CAD

Qashqai SV AWD: $26,798 CAD

Qashqai SL AWD: $29,498 CAD

Qashqai SL AWD Platinum Package: $32,198 CAD

Qashqai Overview

With an exploding compact and sub-compact utility market coupled with Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in Canada being the Rogue crossover, introducing the 5-passenger Qashqai/Rogue Sport to North Americans only makes sense. Nimble for city driving with an all-wheel drive option for the weekend warriors who need a little more assurances, Nissan’s latest CUV hopes to bring something innovative to consumers, offering the functionality of a crossover with all the benefits of a compact car. From young couples sans kids to empty nesters who don’t need the cargo space, we can see why these agile sub-compacts are in demand.

Under the hood

A 2.0-litre DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine mated to a standard 6 speed manual transmission and available Xtronic transmission with Sport Mode Shifter Eco Mode switch and a 4-wheel independent suspension powers the all-new 2017 Qashqai.

Interior

Heated seats come standard while options include the Divide-N-Hide Cargo System that creates a flat cargo area with the 2nd row seat folded down, available technology like SiriusXM, and leather-appointed seating, leather-wrapped heated steering wheel and leather-booted sport-mode shifter also optional.

Learn more – Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai Gallery: