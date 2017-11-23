 2017 MINI Cooper Convertible with 228-hp John Cooper Works Love

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2017 MINI Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works 2
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Car Reviews / MINI Reviews / MINI Cooper Reviews / 2017 MINI Cooper Convertible with Some 228-hp John Cooper Works Love

open-air don't care

2017 MINI Cooper Convertible with Some 228-hp John Cooper Works Love

by MINI, MINI Cooper ReviewsPhotos by Russell Purcell

With 3 flavours of the 2017 MINI Cooper convertible available, it’s the 228-hp twin turbo-powered John Cooper Works model getting us excited.

Since the late 1950s, the MINI Cooper has been going strong, with so many iterations and uses of this iconic British car along the way. From chilled-out camping MINIs built for adventure to badass Dakar-ready off-roaders ready to tackle the gruelling desert, perhaps not other compact car, out of Europe anyway, has had such staying power and relevance.

And then, there’s this absolutely insane 1970 vintage MINI we featured a few years ago boasting a whopping 400+ horsepower, owned by Zahir Rana based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

But those looking for unlimited headroom in this small rocket, it’s the MINI Cooper convertibles that will provide that open-air vibe. With improved performance engineering, a more spacious, and high-end interior for 2017, the drop-top flavour Coopers come in three models, including the Cooper, Cooper S, and the John Cooper Works version you see here.

2017 MINI Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works rear view

The Convertibles: Cooper vs Cooper S vs John Cooper Works

The entry-level Cooper is the perfect starting point for those looking to spend a bit less and don’t need that extra power. Under the hood is a 1.5L 3-cylinder, 12-valve twin power turbo engine making a reasonable 134-hp – enough power to zip around the city.

Next up, is the 189-hp at 4,700 – 6,000 rpm Cooper S, powered by a more robust 2.0L 4-cylinder, 16-valve twin scroll turbo powerplant. Sprinting 0-100km in 7.2-seconds versus the Cooper at 8.8-seconds, the Cooper S will offer considerably more in terms of performance without taking a huge hit in the wallet.

228-hp Twin Turbo MINI JCW drop top

But forget these two – it’s the 2017 MINI John Cooper Works that gets us excited. Powered by the same engine as the Cooper S, the MINI JCW amps up the horses substantially to 228-hp at 5,200 – 6,000 rpm, clocking 0-100km in only 6.6-seconds. We’re not saying this British coupe is a performance monster, but it’s certainly no slouch either – but with a price to match.

2017 MINI Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works interior

All three 2017 MINI Cooper convertibles come standard with a 6-speed automatic transmission; the latter two ramp it up though with optional sport steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for a more spirited drive.

If hardtops are more your thing and you’re a fan of the JCW editions, check out our recent review of the 2017 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works All4.

For more info on the MINI JCW Convertible, visit the MINI Cooper convertible US site or Canadian site with configurations, packages, and more. 

For a full review of this car, check out driving impressions over at Driving.ca.

2017 MINI Cooper Convertible Prices:

US dollarsCanadian dollars
MINI Cooper$26,700$28,790
MINI Cooper S$30,400$33,090
MINI Cooper JCW$36,600$40,590

Gallery:

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2017 Mini Clubman John Cooper Works front

MINI, MINI Cooper Reviews

2017 Mini Clubman John Cooper Works All4 Review

The most powerful of the Mini Clubman bunch, we get behind the wheel of the 228-hp 2017 Clubman JCW All4… Read More »
AUTOHOME roof tent MINI Countryman

Camper & Trailer, MINI

AUTOHOME Roof Tent for the new MINI Countryman: Small Car, Big Goals

A small car with big goals. For MINI enthusiasts looking to escape the hustle bustle, the AUTOHOME roof tent for… Read More »
MINI John Cooper Works Rally

MINI, MINI News, Off-Road Vehicles

New MINI John Cooper Works Rally Sets Sights on 2017 Dakar Rally

The MINI John Cooper Works Rally enters the world of cross-country rally X-raid and MINI team up with plans to… Read More »
week in motors january 25 2016

Chrysler, Featured, Jaguar, MINI, Nissan

Week in Motors: January 25, 2016

Chrysler introduces a new minivan, Nissan fights winter with an insane winter warrior Rogue; Mini introduce their latest AWD offering, and… Read More »

Car Reviews, MINI, MINI Cooper Reviews, MINI Reviews

2015 Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Review

We review the 2015 MINI Cooper S Countryman that targets brand-loyal owners looking to move up to a larger, more capable… Read More »
Mini-Paceman-Goal-Cooper

MINI, MINI News

Mini Paceman Goal Cooper: Astroturf and a Foosball Table Included

The Brazilian-themed Mini Paceman Goal Cooper is clearly for the footy fanatics To celebrate the 2014 FIFA World Cup being… Read More »
Mini-Countryman-ALL4-Camp-camper

Camper & Trailer, MINI, MINI News

MINI Countryman ALL4 Camp: One-Up Your Dad's MINI

One-up your dad's vintage MINI with the new Countryman ALL4 Camp. Mini Cooper has done it again. Their newest prototype, the Mini Countryman… Read More »
2013 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 vs. 2013 MINI WRC

Car Reviews, MINI Cooper Reviews, MINI News, MINI Reviews

2013 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 vs. 2013 MINI WRC

Sure, the 2013 Mini WRC would leave the 2013 Mini JCW Countryman All4 in its wake on any type of… Read More »

join our newsletter