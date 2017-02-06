Beefed Up: New 2017 Jeep Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition

Ramping up its off-road game, Jeep introduces a new, more capable Wrangler based on the popular Rubicon, dubbed the Rubicon Recon for those who need a little more assurance when negotiating the rocky terrain.

Also check out: Adventure Vehicles

Rolling on large 17-inch low-gloss aluminum wheels paired to a front axle upgrade, off-road rock rails, and heavy-duty cast differential covers, the new more beefed-up 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon intends to offer more protection for rugged conditions. Add increased 4×4 capability and a crawl ratio of 73.1:1 for climbing duties, the Rubicon Recon may be the most capable Wrangler off the assembly line.

Rubicon Recon Interior

Jeep Wrangler interiors are typically nothing glamorous; while the Recon retains that simple style it does appear more refined with black leather heated seats with a “Rubicon” embroidered logo and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with red accent stitching. Features separating this trim from the rest of the Wrangler lineup include red accent coloured seatbelts, red accent netting on front and rear door pockets and the centre console, and black vinyl-wrapped front door armrest and console lid with black stitching, to name a few. Music? The Wrangler Rubicon Recon comes standard with an eight-speaker audio system.

Pricing & Availability

The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon hits dealers late February 2017, priced at $39,145 US / $47,040 CDN for the two-door and $42,945 US / $49,440 CDN for the four-door Wrangler Unlimited.

Learn more – Jeep Wrangler Rubicon