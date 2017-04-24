 2017 Honda Civic Type R Sets New Nürburgring Time-Attack Record
2017 Honda Civic Type R Sets New Nürburgring Time-attack Record

by Honda NewsPhotos by Honda

As far as front-wheel drive cars go, the all-new 2017 Honda Civic Type R can add a new accolade to the list, setting a new lap record at the Nürburgring with a time of 7min 43.8sec.

We’ve known of the imminent release of a Civic Type R for awhile now but finally got a look at the full production model at the recent 2017 Geneva Motor Show. And Honda wasted no time putting its sporty Civic to work. On April 3rd, the Civic Type R’s time-attack attempt set a new benchmark lap time for front-wheel drive cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife — and compared to the outgoing model, this new time represents an improvement of nearly seven seconds.

Civic Type R Performance on the Nürburgring

Powered by a refined 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO engine, the new 2017 Honda Civic Type R makes 320-hp, and is able to achieve improved cornering speed due to a wider track and tire, a longer wheelbase, new multi-link suspension in the rear and optimized aerodynamics that improves stability. Equipped with road legal tires, a roll cage that was Honda claims didn’t provide additional body frame rigidity (and the extra weight was accounted for in the lap time), and void of heavy, unnecessary audio and infotainment equipment, this particular Civic clearly saw a few modifications. So maybe don’t expect the same results with your own Type R Civic.

Production of the 2017 Honda Civic Type R begins this summer 2017, with exports beginning shortly after. We’ll have more info soon.

Learn more – Honda Civic Type R

