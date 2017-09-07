2017 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition Price & Release: $24,195 US This Fall

A special edition FIAT 500x built on the more rugged 500x Trekking model for an extra $845 US price tag

Fans of the FIAT 500x who like the odd, bulbous styling of this Italian compact crossover can buy the more urbanized 2017 Urbana Edition this fall starting under $25,000 US.

The 500x is available in Pop, Trekking, and Lounge trims. But know for its more rugged exterior — and is also the top-selling 500x trim — the Urbana Edition builds on the Trekking flavour, adding unique content with black and copper accents, creating more personality FIAT customers evidently yearn for.

The 500x Urban Edition’s cabin will feature seats with black Castiglio chevron-patterned fabric and copper embroidered 500 logos, a black textured instrument panel with a copper 500 logo, a black-painted center console, and Miron-painted radio and vent bezels.

Four exterior colours include Grigio Graphite (Graphite Gray), Blue Sky Metallic, Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat) and Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat)

The 2017 500X Urban Edition Package

To get into this higher trim, customers chose the Trekking 500x and pay an extra $845 US on both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive 2017 500X Trekking models.

Other packages

Other options include Advanced Safety Package ($1,295), Popular Equipment Package ($995), Dual-pane panoramic sunroof and Beats premium audio system ($995), Uconnect 6.5 with nav system ($875), Cold Weather Package ($450).

The entry-level 2017 FIAT 500x starts at $19,995 US; the Urban Edition at $24,195.

