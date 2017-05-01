 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus Joins the Minivan Lineup
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus
TractionLife Home Page / Chrysler / Chrysler Pacifica / 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus Joins the Minivan Lineup

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus Joins the Minivan Lineup

by Chrysler, Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica is leading a strong charge revitalizing the long, lost minivan segment since it debuted a year ago. And now, adding new Touring and Premium trim levels to the industry’s first plug-in hybrid electric minivan.

Pacifica Touring Plus Pricing: US and Canada

In the United States, the Touring Plus model will have a starting MSRP of $32,360 US. While in Canada, the new Touring model has an MSRP of $50,995 CAD, becoming the new entry point in the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid lineup. The new Premium model has an MSRP of $52,495 CAD. Both it and the new Touring trim join the model lineup alongside the existing Platinum model (MSRP of $56,495 CAD).

The 2017 Pacifica Touring Plus is currently on sale at dealers.

Main features of the new Touring Plus model

The exterior gets some upgrades including new lighting, premium styling fascia, and power lift gate, available 18-inch wheels, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and fog lamps.

Inside, families receive three-zone automatic temperature controls, sunshades in the second and third rows, and a universal garage opener up front.

Chrysler is throwing in a $995 single overhead DVD player for free for customers upgrading to the larger 18-inch wheels and the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen system, which to us, sounds like a win-win for families across the board.

6 Pacifica models

While it’s only been a year since the Chrysler Pacifica has been on the market, FCA has wasted not time offering families a good range of model options. Right now, six trims are available: LX, Touring, Touring Plus, Touring-L, Touring-L Plus and Limited.

Learn more – Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus

Visit our Chrysler Pacifica Page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Review

Chrysler, Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Reviews, Chrysler Reviews

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Review

Despite a high price and fuel figures missing the mark, the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid offers smooth, quiet performance in… Read More »
2017-chrysler-pacifica-review

Car Reviews, Chrysler, Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Reviews

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Review: Do Families Needs a Premium Minivan?

The humble minivan is beginning to make sense again for most families today but are they willing (or able) to pay the premium… Read More »
2017-chrysler-pacifica-price

Auto News, Chrysler, Chrysler News, Chrysler Pacifica

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Price starts at $43,995 in Canada

Minivan Dads rejoice. The all-new, made-in-Canada 2017 Pacifica is priced $1200 less than the outgoing 2016 Chrysler Town & Country and with… Read More »
week in motors january 25 2016

Chrysler, Featured, Jaguar, MINI, Nissan

Week in Motors: January 25, 2016

Chrysler introduces a new minivan, Nissan fights winter with an insane winter warrior Rogue; Mini introduce their latest AWD offering, and… Read More »
2017 chrysler pacifica

Auto News, Chrysler, Chrysler News, Chrysler Pacifica

Long Live the Minivan: New 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Unveiled

 [soliloquy id="31457"] All-new 2017 Pacifica arrives this Spring with an all-new platform...and a built in vacuum. ALSO SEE: The 2017 Chrysler… Read More »

Car Reviews, Chrysler, Chrysler Reviews, Dodge, Jeep

The 2015 Chrysler AWD and 4WD Winter Driving Event

We head to Mirabel, Quebec for the Chrysler Winter Driving program at the iCar performance driving centre. They arrived with all-season… Read More »

Chrysler, Featured

In Pictures: 2015 Chrysler 300

Photos of the all-new 2015 Chrysler 300 It’s Only Fitting Chrysler Would Introduce The New 2015 Chrysler 300 Sedan In… Read More »

Chrysler, Motor Life

Green Hornet Black Beauty up for sale [w/ Video]

  Machine Guns & Missiles Included Remember the movie Green Hornet from 2011? If not, you'll definitely recall the car… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us