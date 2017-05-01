2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus Joins the Minivan Lineup

The Chrysler Pacifica is leading a strong charge revitalizing the long, lost minivan segment since it debuted a year ago. And now, adding new Touring and Premium trim levels to the industry’s first plug-in hybrid electric minivan.

Pacifica Touring Plus Pricing: US and Canada

In the United States, the Touring Plus model will have a starting MSRP of $32,360 US. While in Canada, the new Touring model has an MSRP of $50,995 CAD, becoming the new entry point in the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid lineup. The new Premium model has an MSRP of $52,495 CAD. Both it and the new Touring trim join the model lineup alongside the existing Platinum model (MSRP of $56,495 CAD).

The 2017 Pacifica Touring Plus is currently on sale at dealers.

Main features of the new Touring Plus model

The exterior gets some upgrades including new lighting, premium styling fascia, and power lift gate, available 18-inch wheels, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and fog lamps.

Inside, families receive three-zone automatic temperature controls, sunshades in the second and third rows, and a universal garage opener up front.

Chrysler is throwing in a $995 single overhead DVD player for free for customers upgrading to the larger 18-inch wheels and the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen system, which to us, sounds like a win-win for families across the board.

6 Pacifica models

While it’s only been a year since the Chrysler Pacifica has been on the market, FCA has wasted not time offering families a good range of model options. Right now, six trims are available: LX, Touring, Touring Plus, Touring-L, Touring-L Plus and Limited.

