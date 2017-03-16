2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Unveiled: First-Ever Hybrid SUV from Acura

It’s been nearly to twenty-years since Acura debuted their top-selling MDX mid-size utility to the market. And now, the Japanese automaker announced a hybrid version of the model — Acura’s first-ever hybrid SUV, in fact. The new 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid finds a 30-hp bump coupled with a 45 percent higher EPA city fuel economy rating as compared to the conventionally-powered MDX SH-AWD.

Hauling the family in a three-row SUV has it’s advantages in terms of space and cargo. Add the benefits of a three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling-All Wheel Drive along with the always-on capabilities of electric torque vectoring, mom and dad will have more things to smile about.

Powerplant

The 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid finds power via a 3.0L V6 gasoline engine making 257-hp, paired to three-electric motors that round out the hybrid setup, but more importantly, offering that instant torque for a more responsive and vivid driving experience.

The transmission is 7-speed dual-clutch tranny, as standard, that provides those quick shift gears void of a torque converter which ultimately improves efficiency.

Pricing and Availability

The 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid will start $51,960 US MSRP for the MDX Sport Hybrid with Technology Package trims, and $58,000 US for the MDX Sport Hybrid with Advance Package; arriving to dealerships this April.

