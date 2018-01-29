 2017 Acura MDX Review: The Sport Hybrid SUV With NSX In Its Veins

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Car Reviews / Acura Reviews / 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Review

3-row luxury hybrid

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Review

by Acura, Acura ReviewsPhotos by Acura

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Acura’s hybrid SUV is the best-selling three-row luxury sport utility of all time (we had no idea). So we put the Japanese family hauler in the Sport Hybrid trim to the test to see for ourselves.

The last couple of years have seen Acura shine a spotlight on gas-electric hybrid propulsion, most notably with the 2017 introduction of an NSX sports car that derives nearly 600 hp from a combination of gas and electricity. That car was a rolling showcase for Acura’s latest hybrid tech, which places an electric motor at each front wheel and pairs a third with a gasoline engine to drive the rear wheels.

All-wheel drive is common enough in sports cars — regardless of what power source is actually driving the wheels — but it’s more frequently used in crossovers, so that’s where Acura went next, adding a version of that three-motor hybrid system to its MDX luxury utility.

MDX’s powertrain setup

Acura is not interested in simply using hybrid power to make the MDX more thrifty. Instead, they took a modified version of the NSX’s drivetrain and flipped it around so that one motor lives under the hood with a V6 engine, while the other two hang out at the rear axle to provide all-wheel traction and the ability to adjust power delivery between the left and right wheels (torque vectoring) that Acura’s Super Handling AWD system is known for. It works well to hustle the MDX through corners, sending more power to the outside rear wheel to help steer the car where you’re pointing it.

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

With all six cylinders and three motors working together, the hybrid MDX makes 321 hp and 341 lb-ft of torque. That’s 31 hp and 74 lb-ft more than you get in a regular MDX, but it’s fair to say most of that extra power is offset by the 124 kg of extra weight brought by the battery pack.

As a result, the MDX Sport Hybrid doesn’t feel all that much quicker than the gasoline version, though the generous torque the electric motors crank out does make this big crossover feel more lively in city driving.

Fuel Economy

That’s also where you’ll benefit most from this hybrid’s reduced fuel consumption, with a city driving estimate of 9.1 L/100 km — a lot lower than the gas model’s 12.2. Hybrids require a light touch if they’re to live up to economy promises: Without that kind of restraint, you’ll probably wind up with average consumption of 10.5 L/100 km around town, as we did. Had we done the same driving in a gas MDX, we probably would have seen an average approaching 14 L/100 km.

Still, we noticed the gas engine went to sleep pretty often at cruising speeds. The MDX isn’t designed to travel significant distances on electricity alone, but if you’re careful, all those moments can add up to notable fuel savings. And adding to this point, according to writer Don Sherman at Car & Driver, this hybrid’s fuel efficiency isn’t stellar on the highway compared to the gas-powered counterpart. 

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

Interior

From the inside, the MDX Sport Hybrid is virtually identical to its gasoline sibling. There are seven seats, including two in a third row not designed for adults. But up front, there’s plenty of comfort to be had in 10-way adjustable chairs with heat and ventilation.

Acura takes a two-screen approach to its infotainment arrangement. The lower display is touch-sensitive and looks after the audio and climate-control systems, while an upper screen responds to the control dial on the centre stack and provides navigation functions and access to various menus. The navigation system’s graphics look quite dated; we’d hang in for a 2018 MDX in order to get that car’s more modern displays, which promise faster responses and support the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration platforms.

But you might have to wait at least a few months: Acura added this hybrid MDX partway through the 2017 model year, anticipating it would be a slow seller relative to conventionally-powered MDX models. So, although it’s already 2018, the car you’re reading about is a 2017 model, as Acura is waiting a bit before it rolls out this year’s version of the MDX Sport Hybrid with those infotainment improvements.

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

2017 MDX Price

MDX pricing starts around US$44,050 or C$54,000. In the US, the price from gas to hybrid is nominal around US$2,000 more for the MDX SH-AWD. But in Canada, by the time you get to the Sport Hybrid, that price has ballooned to just shy of C$70,000; if you have that kind of money to spend, you get better value for it here in terms of luxury and convenience features than in the MDX’s German competition.

The Takeaway

There are many good things to say about the way the MDX hybrid drives, but Acura is a step behind cars like the BMW X5, whose hybrid variant is a plug-in model that can be charged up and driven about 25 km on electricity alone. The MDX Sport Hybrid may represent state-of-the-art for Acura’s gas-electric technology, but if you want the latest the world of hybrids has to offer, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

2017 MDX Sport Hybrid Specs:

Engine: 3.0L V6/Electric motors

Power: 321 hp

Torque: 341 lb-ft

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Brakes: Four-wheel disc

Steering: Electric power-assist rack-and-pinion

Suspension: MacPherson strut (front); Multi-link independent (rear)

Fuel economy, ratings (l/100km, city/highway): 9.1/9.0

Fuel economy, observed (l/100km): 10.5

Photos:

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

by Acura, Acura ReviewsPhotos by Acura

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest Posts:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 acura rlx sport sedan

Acura, Acura News

2018 Acura RLX Revealed with New Design and NSX-inspired 377-hp Engine

Acura’s top-end luxury sedan gets a redesign for 2018 and an improved RLX Sport Hybrid offering with NSX-inspired 377-hp power.… Read More »
2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

Acura, Acura News, Auto News

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Unveiled: First-Ever Hybrid SUV from Acura

It’s been nearly to twenty-years since Acura debuted their top-selling MDX mid-size utility to the market. And now, the Japanese… Read More »
2016 detroit auto show 5 best concepts

Acura, Audi, Auto Show Coverage, Buick, Kia, Nissan

2016 Detroit Auto Show Top 5 Concept Vehicles

We hit the 2016 Detroit Auto Show media floor to scope out the best in concepts - from the aggressive… Read More »
2017 Acura NSX price

Acura, Acura News, Acura NSX, Auto News

2017 Acura NSX Price tops out at $250,100 CAD MSRP

2017 Acura NSX Price and Details for Canada Released Coming to the Canadian market late spring 2016, the 2017 Acura… Read More »

Acura, Acura News, Acura NSX, Auto News

Next Generation Acura NSX Finally Unveiled

Finally the wraps come off the anticipated Acura NSX...twenty-five years after the original debut.  We've known about the upcoming production… Read More »

Acura, Acura Reviews, Car Reviews

Review: 2015 Acura MDX Elite

We review the seven-passenger, Canadian-built 2015 Acura MDX Elite trim After a big overhaul last year, the 2015 Acura MDX… Read More »

Acura, Acura News, Acura NSX, Auto News

Acura NSX Production Model Finally Coming in 2015

[caption id="attachment_24056" align="alignnone" width="740"] Acura NSX Teaser shot[/caption] Acura NSX Production Model to Make World Debut at 2015 North American… Read More »

Acura, Acura Reviews, Car Reviews

2015 Acura ILX Dynamic Review

The 2015 Acura ILX Dynamic trim-- An Acura for the Millennials Review by Travis Persaud. Photos by Acura. The ILX… Read More »

join our newsletter