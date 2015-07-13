 2016 VW California Camper Van New & Improved

2016 VW California Camper Van New & Improved

by Adventure VehiclesPhotos by VW

Long live the travelling van – VW unveils the 2016 California T6 Camper Van

Since its launch back in 1988 and to this day the Volkswagen California remains a unique offering by being the only factory-built camper van on the market, and has pretty much set the benchmark in the sector.

A New engine range with fuel efficiency improvements

The adventure continues as Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles unveil the new 2016 VW California Camper Van boasting a new engine range with fuel efficiency improvements of up to 15 per cent; DSG and 4MOTION options with power outputs from 102PS to 204PS; new driver assistance features, adaptive suspension and new infotainment system; new safety systems including Driver Alert, Brake Assist and Automatic Post-Collision Braking; plus a new and improved interior layout and packaging.

Based on the recently revealed Transporter T6, the new California remains the only factory-built camper van on the market, and offers a host of improvements and new features for buyers who want the ultimate home from home.

VW Beach and Ocean Models

Available in two forms; Beach and Ocean (which replaces the current SE model), the California can sleep four occupants courtesy of its acclaimed pop-up roof (electro-hydraulic on Ocean models) that neatly integrates a 1.2m x 2m double bed. Ocean models also feature a fully-equipped kitchen, complete with 42-litre refrigerator, twin-burner hob and stainless steel sink unit. Ocean models also gain a dimmable LED lighting system for the pop-up roof and tailgate and a clever multi-functional holder for the rear compartment that incorporates a cup, ashtray and towel holder all in one.

T6 Accessories

The new T6 comes with factory options for added flair or improved performance, including seven sets of rims from the 16-inch Aspen alloy wheels to the sportier 18-inch Dakar Bi-Colour rollers. Other exterior accessories include a front chin spoiler for a sportier look; lowering springs that will drop the camper by 30mm; polished stainless-steel side rails or matt black rails that look slick while offering protection; a rear tailgate spoiler; LED daytime running lights that make an impression; and a chrome tailguard cover providing rear doors some extra protection. Inside, opt for the lifestyle seat covers that will help protect upholstery from those inevitable spills.

2016-VW-California-Camper-Van 2016-VW-California-Camper-Van

Comments

  4. We are coming to Germany to see my family in Nov.2016. Can we order one in American specs? and have it shipped back?

  6. We think the T6 is only available in Europe. I’m looking into this more, including availability, pricing, etc. So, hopefully we’ll have more info for everyone. Stay tuned.

  7. UPDATE ON THE T6 FOR NORTH AMERICA…

    We spoke with VW (Canada) about the 2016 camper van coming to North America. As it stands, this is a European vehicle only, as most of you probably already know. Here’s the response we got from VW PR:

    “Sadly, there are currently no plans to bring this one back over to Canada. If (and it’s a big “if”), we get homologated regulations as part of CETA, then we stand a chance!”

    Would love to see this thing cross the Pond to our shores – guess we’ll wait and see. Hope this helps…?

  8. What about going to Europe and buying the California Van, and driving it over there and then shipping it back to the US?

    Is that possible?

  11. Hey the VW camper van bus is just what I need in this economy. LOOKING forward to getting one in the future if I can afford it.

  12. I am extremly interested inthe possibility of purchasing a new Vw camper and shipping it back to the USA

