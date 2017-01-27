In Pictures: 2016 GMC Sierra Denali – The Light Duty Heavy Luxury Pickup

A light duty pickup with all the luxury, here’s a breakdown with photos of the 2016 GMC Sierra Denali for those looking to step things up.

While GMC offers many different trim levels in the Sierra Line up, if your looking for the ultimate in luxury the Sierra Denali is the answer.

Styling: Aggressive yet Classy

The exterior of the 2016 GMC Sierra Denali features aggressive bold lines to enhance its appeal. The Signature GMC lighting is highlighted with the beautiful appearance of sculpted LED headlamps, very thin profiled LED fog lamps and rear LED tail lamps. The large defined wheel wells add to the aggressive stance of the Sierra Denali as well as the color matched bumpers. To add to the rich feel of the vehicle designers added chrome mirrors, door handles, and even side moldings. The exterior of this vehicle also features something very unique, the Tri Mode Power Steps. The side steps on this vehicle automatically fold down with just the tap of a foot.

Interior: A Quiet Cabin

The high-end feel carries inside where the luxurious appointments continue. To ensure the quietest ride possible this vehicle is equipped with triple door seals and an optional Active Noise Cancellation System. The front seats are power adjustable in twelve different directions and feature not only heat but also ventilation for those hot days. Also during those hot days this vehicle features an electric rear power sliding vent window to provide extra air flow in the cab of the vehicle. Infotainment systems are important in vehicles today and the Sierra Denali does not disappoint. It features the 8” Intellilink System exclusive to GM. This system features an 8” color touch screen with easy to navigate features. It also features Bluetooth Connectivity, Apple CarPlay and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot to provide convenient internet access to passengers.

Powertrain: 6.2L V8

The 2016 Sierra Denali features an award winning power train. The 6.2L V8 engine is based on time proven technology with over fifty years of small block engine design. This engine produces 420 horsepower which is the highest horsepower available in its class. This engine is paired to an eight speed automatic transmission to provide excellent fuel economy and acceleration. To handle all this horsepower and direct it to the pavement is a Eaton Locking Rear Differential. Many electronic features keep drivers of this vehicle safe no matter the conditions. This vehicle is equipped with Trailer Sway Control, Hill Descent Control, tow/haul mode, and a Hill Start Assist system. If towing a trailer is what your Denali will normally do it also can be equipped with an optional Integrated Trailer Brake Controller.

GMC has proven with this vehicle once more its ability to combine great looks with amazing technology to produce amazing vehicles for its customers.

