1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by Arkonik

The latest Defender D110 on our radar is the SHACKLETON Adventure Edition by England-based Arkonik

UK-based restorer Arkonik has more than 150 projects under their belt, and they eat, breathe all things Land Rover Defender. Their latest creation — the SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition — is a gorgeous 1991 build that definitely demands some respect. The only downside? This beast is already spoken for, sold and shipping to a customer in Utah.

D110 Series Power

Rolling on beefy Black Steel modular wheels with beadlocks wrapped in BFGoodrich AT rubber, this Defender restore gets the more durable and fuel efficient (compared to the 300Tdi, anyway) 200TDi power plant under the hood. And with a WARN 10K-S winch, pulling power won’t be an issue.

Exterior Styling

The white and black styling is classic and clean; up top, the SHACKLETON finds a Front Runner roof rack with ladder and spotlights to haul what’s needed, with the finer exterior details including Copper Black KBX signature grille and wing top vents, plus a Copper Black chequer plate. For those uncompromising treks, this D110’s undercarriage is protected with a brushed aluminium steering and front differential guard and bold, black A-bar front and centre. Add Fire & Ice ebony side steps, rear LED work lamps, and a NAS rear step for good measure.

In the cabin

Arkonik didn’t hold back in the cabin with Cocoa leather trim throughout. Rear passengers find three premium high back center row seats, while those up front benefit from modular heated front seats while the headrests get the ‘SHACKLETON’ embroidered logo treatment. A large, streamlined 15-inch Evander rim wooden steering wheel and black suede headlining and side panels ramp up the luxury and high end feel. The customized centre stack includes access to the premium Alpine sound system, plus Apple CarPlay found in most of today’s new vehicles hitting the market.

Again, this 1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition is spoken for. But to learn more or have Arkonik build one for you, check out their site.

Arkonik’s SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition Photos: