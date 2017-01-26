 Throwback: The 1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal was more than a Concept

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal
TractionLife Home Page / Culture / Throwback: The 1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal was more than a Concept

futuristic aesthetics

Throwback: The 1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal was more than a Concept

by CulturePhotos by RM Auctions

This week we’re looking at the 1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal, which started its life with a unique release to the public. This vehicle was designed by Marcello Gandini on the encouragement of the EXPO 67 organizers to be released as a concept car at the Montreal EXPO. The public liked this car so much that they coined it with the name of “The Montreal”. This name stuck and with all the interest Alfa Romeo received with this concept car they put it into production in 1970 with a few changes.

Also check out: World Debut of Alfa Romeo’s First SUV: The 2018 Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo Montreal is a 2+2 sports coupe with a ZF manual gearbox that is tied to a V-8 engine. This fuel injected quad overhead camshaft 2.6L V-8 was unique at the time as it had a red line of 7000RPM and produced close to 200HP. But due to fact that this engine was larger than the engine that was in the original concept car, Alfa Romeo had some design changes that they needed to make. To provide this space they designed a bulge in the hood. This resulted in designers placing an NACA duct in the hood to “hide” the bulge. This NACA duct provides this vehicle with unique styling but due to the fact that it is blocked off it is not functional by any means. The headlamp covers are another unique styling feature of the Montreal. The quad headlamp design has pop up “grill” covers that retract into the vehicle when the sun sets and the headlamps are turned on.

The Montreal was produced from 1970-1977 during which time it remained unchanged. Its total production run during these seven years was low, only around 3900 units. Possibly causing its low sales volume may have been the price of the vehicle. At the time, you could buy a Porsche 911 for less than The Montreal. Perhaps the most unique thing about this vehicle is due to the fact that Alfa Romeo did not meet the North American emissions standards not a single Montreal was ever sold in Montreal.

Check out the auction here – 1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

News, Special Edition

Mercedes-AMG Celebrates 50 Years with the New GT C Edition 50

New 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 adds Coupe to the Roadster Offering Turning 50 years old is a big… Read More »
Ferrari J50 front

Special Edition

Return of the Targa Body: Ferrari J50 World Premiere In Tokyo

The Land of the Rising Sun knows how to celebrate. To mark the 50th anniversary of Ferrari in Japan, the… Read More »
2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition

Special Edition

2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition: Improved Handling, Limited Production

As the outgoing Scion FRS sibling transitions into the Toyota guise, Subaru’s popular BRZ nameplate is still going strong; today,… Read More »
Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition

Special Edition

Nissan Debuts 2017 Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition in LA

First-ever production vehicle ever to include Star Wars-branded elements All you Star Wars nerds have another reason to get excited.… Read More »
Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500 for 2017

Special Edition

2017 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500 Revealed at Twin Ring Motegi

If you’re a fan of the Nissan Skyline GT-R like we are, you’ll appreciate this. Nissan’s new 2017-spec NISMO GT500… Read More »
2017-ram-1500-rebel-mojave-sand-limited-edition

Adventure Vehicles, Special Edition

Limited Edition 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand Arrives in December

Ram truck fans can rejoice with news of a new 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Mojave Sand edition. But only 1500… Read More »
2017-audi-r8-plus-exclusive

Special Edition

2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus Exclusive Edition: Only 25 Produced

Audi will unveil their limited edition 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus Exclusive edition at the upcoming 2016 Los Angeles Auto… Read More »
Global Mustang GT4 Race Car Debut at 2016 SEMA Show in Las Vegas

Special Edition

All-new Ford Mustang GT4 Race Car Hopes to Reach Larger Audience

Based on the Shelby GT350R-C, the new Mustang GT4 goes global Ford Performance is making sure the Mustang is indeed a global… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us