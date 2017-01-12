 Throwback: 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Throwback: 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

by CulturePhotos by Mecum Auctions

With only 35,426 original miles,  this one of a kind 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible will definitely turn some heads. The most unique aspect of this car may not be its unique options that include such things as power windows, AM/FM radio, and the great looking Side Mount Exhaust but its provenance.

This Vette has documentation that traces the vehicle all the way back to its original owner Jeff Tripp. Tripp originally paid $2,850 for this V-8 L71 427/435HP big block back in 1967. After 4 owners, a divorce settlement, and a swap meet this car finally met its current owner who commissioned a full frame off restoration. During this restoration a partial piece of the original build sheet was found on top of the gas tank as well as the original trim tag. This items were saved, adding to the story that this unique vehicle has to tell

After the Sinkhole: The National Corvette Museum in Kentucky Rises Up

Maybe the coolest part of this car was a new option in 1967, the L71 big block. Back in the 1960s there was a gentleman’s agreement between the big three auto manufacturers, Ford, Chrysler and Chevrolet.  This agreement stated that no matter how powerful an engine was they would never be rated for over 425hp. Chevrolet was the first to break this rule with the tripled carb equipped L71 big block which was rated for 435hp. Some rumors have floated around that this engine may have made closer to 500hp but with modern dynamo meter testing and quarter mile times these numbers may be just rumors. 

While some people may focus on this Corvette’s award winning beauty, owners may be drawn to the stories that this 50 year old vehicle could tell. If only vehicles could talk.

Learn more at Mecum Auctions – 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

